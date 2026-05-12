Wilkerson Notary Services Expands Florida Apostille, Remote Online Notary and Mobile Fingerprinting Services

Wilkerson Notary Services provides trusted Florida apostille services, remote online notarization (RON), mobile notary, federal apostille processing, international legalization, and mobile fingerprinting throughout Tallahassee and statewide Florida.

Tallahassee-based Wilkerson Notary Services expands statewide apostille, remote online notarization, fingerprinting and legalization services.

Wilkerson Notary Services is committed to simplifying apostille, notarization and document authentication services for clients throughout Florida and nationwide” — Meikova Wilkerson, Owner of Wilkerson Notary Services

TALLAHASSEE, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wilkerson Notary Services, a Tallahassee-based mobile and remote online notary company, is expanding its Florida apostille, remote online notarization (RON), mobile fingerprinting, and international document legalization services throughout Florida and nationwide.Located near the Florida Department of State, Wilkerson Notary Services provides expedited apostille courier services for personal, business, legal, academic, and international documents requiring authentication for use abroad. The company assists clients with Florida apostilles, federal apostilles, certified notarizations, remote online notarization, translation coordination, Cuban legalization services, and FD-258 ink fingerprinting.As demand continues to increase for secure and convenient document authentication services, Wilkerson Notary Services is helping individuals, attorneys, real estate professionals, healthcare providers, and international clients complete critical notarization and apostille transactions without unnecessary delays.“Our goal is to simplify the notarization and apostille process while providing professional, reliable and accessible service across Florida,” said Meikova Wilkerson, owner of Wilkerson Notary Services. “Many clients are overwhelmed by international document requirements, remote notarization laws and apostille processing timelines. We help guide them through the process from start to finish.”Wilkerson Notary Services specializes in:• Federal Apostille Processing• Remote Online Notarization (RON)• Mobile Notary Services• International Document Legalization• Cuban Embassy Legalization Assistance• Certified Translation Coordination• Mobile Ink Fingerprinting• FD-258 Fingerprinting Cards• Real Estate Loan Signings• Estate Planning Document Notarization• Power of Attorney NotarizationThe company serves Tallahassee, Leon County, Jefferson County, Wakulla County, Gadsden County, Madison County and clients throughout the State of Florida. Through secure remote online notarization technology, clients may also complete eligible notarizations from anywhere in the world.Wilkerson Notary Services continues to position itself as a trusted resource for individuals and businesses needing fast, compliant and professional notarization and apostille solutions.For more information about Florida apostille services, remote online notarization or mobile fingerprinting, visit Wilkerson Notary Services or call 850-516-3399.About Wilkerson Notary ServicesWilkerson Notary Services is a Florida-based mobile notary and apostille service company headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida. The company provides statewide apostille courier services, remote online notarization, mobile fingerprinting, international document legalization and professional notarial services for individuals, businesses and legal professionals throughout Florida and beyond.

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