SplashTents Launches Made-in-USA 40mm Hex Aluminum Canopy Series Lifetime Warranty for Trade Shows and Brand Promotions

10x10 Tradeshow Canopy Tents for Promotions and Outdoor Events Outdoor 10x10 Custom canopy AL tents by splashtents beverage and food booth canopy tents for outdoor festivals and events

Splash Tents launches the 40mm HEX frame canopy series, offering waterproof, lightweight, and durable custom event solutions with a lifetime warranty.

This product will have a meaningful impact on the trade show industry by offering organizations an accessible, professional-grade option that balances performance, portability, and long-term value.” — Director of Sales & Marketing

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Splash Tents, Inc., a U.S.-based provider of custom canopy tents and branded event display solutions, today announced the launch of its Made-in-the-USA 40mm HEX Aluminum Frame Canopy Series, a new product line developed to meet growing demand for lightweight, durable, and professionally engineered event tent solutions.Available in 10x10, 10x15, and 10x20 sizes, the new canopy series is designed to deliver a practical balance of portability, durability, and professional presentation for small businesses, nonprofit organizations, vendors, and trade show exhibitors across the nation.Each frame is backed by Splash Tents’ LIFETIME WARRANTY, reinforcing the company’s confidence in the engineering and long-term reliability of the new system.________________________________________Addressing a Growing Market NeedAs event participation, trade shows, and outdoor brand activations continue to expand, organizations are increasingly looking for event display solutions that are easier to transport, faster to set up, and more cost-efficient without sacrificing professional standards.Splash Tents developed the 40mm HEX aluminum frame series in direct response to years of customer inquiries requesting a lighter alternative to traditional steel-frame systems.“Over the years, we’ve received consistent feedback from customers looking for a lightweight solution that still delivers the performance and professional appearance Splash Tents is known for,” said a spokesperson for Splash Tents, Inc. “This new series reflects our commitment to building practical solutions based on real customer needs.”For many organizations entering the event space, the search for an affordable trade show tent has become increasingly relevant as operational costs continue to rise.________________________________________Designed for Fast Setup and Operational EfficiencyThe aluminum HEX frame is engineered for quick, tool-free deployment, allowing a single user to assemble the canopy in approximately five minutes.Its lightweight construction reduces lifting strain and simplifies transportation, making it especially valuable for:• Trade show exhibitors managing booth logistics• Nonprofit organizations coordinating outreach campaigns• Vendors participating in local markets and festivals• Small businesses attending promotional eventsBy reducing setup complexity, the system allows organizations to focus more on customer engagement and brand visibility.________________________________________WATERPROOF Protection, Certified Safety, and Commercial-Grade ConstructionDespite its lightweight profile, the canopy system maintains the premium performance standards associated with Splash Tents products.Each unit includes:• High-peak canopy design for enhanced visibility• Premium WATERPROOF 600D heavy-duty polyester fabric• Advanced 3-layer PU coating for water resistance, UV protection, and extended outdoor durability• Full-color custom branding capabilities• Dual-layer reinforced canopy protection• Commercial-grade 40mm HEX aluminum frame backed by a LIFETIME WARRANTYThe canopy material is engineered to perform in demanding outdoor environments while maintaining structural integrity and graphic vibrancy.In addition, the fabric meets key safety compliance standards:• CPAI-84 certified• NFPA 701 certifiedThis combination of WATERPROOF protection, UV-resistant coating, and fire-certified performance makes the canopy suitable for both indoor and outdoor event environments, including regulated venues.________________________________________Fast Turnaround and Reliable ProductionIn addition to product innovation, Splash Tents has continued refining operational efficiency to support customers working within tight event timelines.“Speed matters for many of our clients, especially those preparing for upcoming trade shows, nonprofit events, and seasonal activations,” said a company spokesperson. “We’ve streamlined our production workflow to ensure customers receive their custom tents quickly and reliably.”With domestic manufacturing and an experienced in-house team, Splash Tents supports fast order processing and dependable delivery timelines, helping customers meet event deadlines with confidence.This production capability is particularly valuable for:• Exhibitors preparing for upcoming conventions• Organizations launching time-sensitive campaigns• Businesses coordinating promotional activationsPositioned to Impact the Trade Show IndustryThe introduction of the 40mm HEX Aluminum Frame Canopy Series represents a strategic expansion aligned with evolving trends in experiential marketing and live event participation.As organizations continue investing in in-person engagement, demand for lightweight commercial pop up tents and portable branded display solutions continues to grow.“We believe this product will have a meaningful impact on the trade show industry by offering organizations an accessible, professional-grade option that balances performance, portability, and long-term value,” the company stated.________________________________________Built in the United States with Proven ExperienceManufactured in the United States, the aluminum frame system reflects Splash Tents’ continued focus on quality control and long-term reliability.With over 17 years of industry experience and more than 4,000 clients served nationwide, Splash Tents has established a reputation for dependable event display solutions trusted by businesses, nonprofits, agencies, and organizations across the country.Every 40mm HEX aluminum frame is protected by a LIFETIME WARRANTY, underscoring the company’s confidence in the engineering and durability of the system.“We stand behind every frame we manufacture,” the company stated. “The LIFETIME WARRANTY reflects our confidence in the long-term value and performance of this product.”In a market often driven by low-cost alternatives, Splash Tents continues to differentiate itself through reliability, premium materials, and long-term product performance—an approach that has earned the trust of thousands of clients nationwide.This emphasis on reliability aligns with the company’s broader mission of delivering professional-grade event solutions built for repeated use in demanding environments.________________________________________Expanding Access to Professional Event SolutionsWith the launch of the 40mm HEX Aluminum Frame Canopy Series, Splash Tents aims to make professional event solutions more accessible to a broader range of organizations.By combining WATERPROOF 3-layer coated protection, fire-certified compliance, UV resistance, lightweight portability, and long-term durability, the new product line supports dependable performance across:• Trade shows and exhibitions• Community outreach events• Fundraising campaigns• Vendor and retail events________________________________________About Splash Tents, Inc.Splash Tents, Inc., operating as SplashTents.com, is a Texas based based manufacturer of custom canopy tents, branded event displays, and trade show booth solutions . Splash Tents serves brands nationally by shipping to their respective zip codes affordably. With over 17 years of industry experience and more than 4,000 clients served nationwide, the company specializes in delivering high-quality, durable, and visually impactful products for businesses, nonprofits, sports teams, and marketing agencies.Media contact:sales@splashtents.com214.432.4025

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