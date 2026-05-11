Apollo Flight Director Gerry Griffin to Keynote at the National Space Society’s ISDC Conference

Gerry Griffin

The 44th Annual International Space Development Conference is in McLean, VA, June 4-7, 2026

The Apollo Program was a historic achievement ... Central to this effort were leaders like Gerry Griffin, who we are honored to celebrate at ISDC this year” — Dr. Pascal Lee, Chair, ISDC 2026

EXPLORATION PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Space Society is pleased to announce a keynote presentation by Gerry Griffin at its 44th annual International Space Development Conference in McLean, VA, June 4-7, 2026. Griffin was a flight controller during the Gemini program and a Flight Director on all the Apollo flights, from Apollo 7 through Apollo 17, leading the Gold Team.Dr. Pascal Lee, chair of ISDC 2026, said, “The Apollo Program was a historic achievement in human aspiration, boldness, ingenuity, organization, science, and exploration, and a demonstration of the limitless power of teamwork and sheer will. Central to this effort were leaders like Gerry Griffin, who we are honored to celebrate at ISDC this year.”Griffin went on to be the Congressional liaison for NASA in Washington, D.C., then the Deputy Director of the Dryden Flight Research Center in California, the Deputy Director of the Kennedy Space Center, and the Director of the Johnson Space Center, where he oversaw some of the space shuttle’s earliest missions.Griffin then entered private industry and remains active on multiple boards and organizations today. He has also been a highly sought-out advisor for motion pictures including “Contact,” “Apollo 13,” “Deep Impact,” “Apollo 18,” and was featured in Tom Hank’s HBO series “From the Earth to the Moon.” His most recent movie credit is in the Scarlett Johansson/Channing Tatum romcom “Fly Me to the Moon.”Rod Pyle, ISDC 2026 co-chair and author of Griffin’s official biography, said: “I’ve met a number of truly remarkable people over the years, many of them in the space trade, but Gerry Griffin just tops the list. He is a lifelong overachiever and was a key link to NASA’s success during the Apollo and early shuttle years. Even today, at age 91, he is sought out—most recently to chair the recovery efforts from the floods that hit central Texas in 2024. His attendance at the ISDC is a gift to us all.”About the ISDCThe ISDC is the annual conference of the National Space Society (NSS), bringing together well over 1000 leading executives, managers, engineers, scientists, educators, students, and laypeople from a wide variety of backgrounds to join in working toward the common goal of developing a spacefaring civilization. The conference has attracted tens of thousands of people from dozens of countries and featured important thought leaders from NASA, commercial space, media, academia, and other space-related fields. The theme for ISDC 2026 is Space for Us All.Subject areas for ISDC 2026 include the exploration, development, and settlement of the Moon, Mars, and cislunar space; deep space exploration; innovative spaceflight technology; the commercialization of space and space infrastructure; life support systems; collaboration in space; living in space; space solar power; the problem of space debris and mediation solutions; planetary defense; space law; and both national and international space policy, among others.For more information go to the ISDC website, isdc.nss.org. About the NSSThe National Space Society is the preeminent non-partisan citizens’ voice on space exploration, development, and settlement, reaching millions through its membership, numerous outreach channels, and media activities. The organization was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at nss.org.

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