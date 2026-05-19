Republican Liberty Caucus of Virginia Supports Reform of GOP Vice-Presidential Nomination Process

Republican Liberty Caucus of Virginia Mike ter Maat Republican Liberty Caucus

Libertarian Republican Group Touts Delegate Empowerment, Advancing Political Legitimacy and Fostering a More Independent Vice President

The democratization of our selection of VP nominees would be good for delegates, good for the GOP, good for democracy and good the executive branch of the federal government.” — Mike ter Maat, Treasurer, Republican Liberty Caucus

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Republican Liberty Caucus of Virginia (RLCVA ) has adopted a resolution supporting reform of the Republican Party’s process for selecting its nominee for vice president."We believe GOP delegates will warm to the idea of their empowerment to select a vice-presidential nominee," said Mike ter Maat, RLCVA Treasurer . "This will create political legitimacy for our ticket and foster a more independent vice president inside the executive branch,” added ter Maat.RLCVA board members argue the current process has become overly centralized, with vice-presidential nominees effectively chosen by presidential nominees before convention delegates have any meaningful opportunity for evaluation or debate. Supporters of the resolution say the reform effort is fundamentally about limiting concentrated power and strengthening internal checks within both the party and the executive branch.The resolution follows similar action recently taken by the Republican Liberty Caucus of Texas and reflects growing national interest in restoring a more meaningful role for convention delegates in the vice-presidential nomination process.Among the goals outlined by advocates:• Ensure multiple vice-presidential candidates are formally considered at convention• Restore meaningful voting authority to delegates• Encourage open evaluation instead of closed-door selection• Strengthen the legitimacy and accountability of presidential tickets• Foster a more independent vice president capable of serving as a constitutional check inside the executive branchThe RLCVA believes growing public distrust in institutions, combined with increasing ideological diversity inside the Republican coalition, makes this an important moment for institutional reform focused on transparency, accountability, and distributed decision-making.Supporters also argue reform is achievable because Republican convention rules already preserve substantial authority for delegates and because historical precedent exists for conventions playing an active role in vice-presidential selection.The Republican Liberty Caucus of Virginia advocates for individual liberty, limited government, free markets, and constitutional principles within the Republican Party.Media Contact:Eric MooreEric@MiketerMaat.com

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