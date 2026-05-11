Mimikai Introduces First Approved EPA-Registered Insect Repellent Active In Over 25 Years, Challenging Deet & Picaridin

Mimikai, Mosquito and Tick Protection Mimikai Mosquito and Tick Bug Spray (3.4oz) Mimikai Kids Mosquito and Tick Bug Spray Mist (5.5oz)

This start up provides safe, highly effective mosquito and tick protection - revolutionizing bug repellant category with innovation & explosive retail growth.

Climate shifts and rising disease risk are putting more people in contact with mosquitoes and ticks than ever but solutions haven’t kept up. Mimikai is a new approach: nature-powered, science-proven.”” — Stephanie Watson, Co-Founder of Mimikai

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mimikai Inc. (Mimikai), the science-led, clean brand reinventing insect protection, is redefining a category that has long required consumers to choose between effectiveness and personal health and safety. Powered by Undecanone, a plant-derived compound discovered in wild tomato plants and developed through advanced biomimicry, Mimikai’s patented innovation delivers scientifically proven protection against mosquitoes and ticks without relying on legacy chemical actives, an option which has never been offered in the category. Undecanone is breakthrough innovation, the first new active ingredient approved by the Environmental Protection Agency ( EPA ) in over 25 years, following DEET (introduced in 1940) and Picaridin (introduced in 1980). After launching in June 2025, this industry disruptor is backed by a strategic commercial plan, and a mission to make safe, effective bug repellant available to all.Globally, over 50% of infectious diseases are estimated to be aggravated by climate change.Warmer weather speeds up mosquito life cycles, shortens breeding cycles, shortens the incubation period of pathogens, lengthens transmission seasons, the World Mosquito Program states that over 50% of infectious diseases are estimated to be affected by climate change, causing an acceleration of the spread of mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, Zika, and chikungunya West Nile Virus. Warmer temperatures and increased rainfall allow vectors (e.g., Aedes aegypti) to thrive in new, previously colder areas. Projections suggest over eight billion people could be at risk by 2080. Meanwhile, the CDC estimates that approximately 476,000 Americans are diagnosed and treated for Lyme disease each year, but less than a tenth of these cases are office reported, and it is a vastly growing disease. Other tickborne diseases in the U.S. include babesiosi, ehrlichiosis, anaplasmosis, southern tick-associate rash illness, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, tickborne relapsing fever, tularemia and Powassan virus.Scientifically proven to perform as effectively as conventional standards, Mimikai bridges the long-standing gap between ineffective natural repellents and chemical-heavy alternatives. As environmental changes drive increased insect activity and vector-borne disease risk, and as consumers continue to seek cleaner, more transparent products, the demand for credible alternatives has accelerated. Mimikai is meeting this moment with a new standard for insect protection that combines proven efficacy with modern formulation and design.“Climate shifts and rising disease risk are putting more people in contact with mosquitoes and ticks than ever before - but the solutions haven’t kept up,” said Stephanie Watson, Co-Founder of Mimikai. “Mimikai is a new approach: powered by nature, proven by science.”Award-Winning InnovationSince launching in 2025, Mimikai has quickly established itself as a leader in a new generation of insect protection. Collectively its data has been scientifically robust and published to validate its efficacy, alongside lobbying and strict EPA review while gaining its US Patent No. 11,627,730. In 2026, the brand was named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list, recognizing its breakthrough approach to formulation, regulatory achievement, and category reinvention. This recognition reflects both the scientific rigor behind Mimikai’s development and a broader shift in consumer expectations toward products that deliver both performance and safety.Continuous InnovationBuilt on patented technology and an academic partnership with North Carolina State University, Mimikai’s formulation is rooted in biomimicry, applying nature’s own defense mechanisms to solve modern challenges. The brand’s active ingredient, Undecanone, is found naturally in plants and has been rigorously tested over 5 years through more than 35 controlled IRB-approved arm-in-case studies, multiple EPA-approved protocol field trials, and a review by the Human Studies Review Board, demonstrating substantial and prolonged protection against mosquitoes and ticks (8 hours and 4 hours respectively). With a commitment to ongoing research and development, Mimikai continues to invest in expanding its innovation pipeline, including new formats designed to meet evolving consumer needs.Growing Retail PresenceLaunching initially through direct-to-consumer channels, Mimikai quickly secured strategic retail partnerships across beauty, wellness, and outdoor categories. The brand debuted in 2025 with key partners including Credo Beauty, Grove Collective, and REI. Early performance has been strong, with Mimikai selling out at Credo nationwide within its first week while achieving consistent top-ranking status within the retailer’s insect protection category. At REI, Mimikai became one of the fastest product launches in history, resulting in nationwide expansion with the outdoor retailer this year.Additional retail expansion quickly and this spring, Mimikai is expanding additional premium retailers including all Nordstrom, Erewhon, and Goop doors and online, as well as Amazon. This rapid retail growth signals strong consumer demand for a new standard in insect protection and underscores the brand’s position at the forefront of category evolution. Just like suncare, the goal is to be accessible everywhere consumers reach for personal care products - from beauty to outdoor to online retail.“We are focused on continuing to raise the bar for this category and making better solutions more accessible,” says Michelle Arnau, Co-Founder and CEO of Mimikai. “There is a clear shift happening, and we see Mimikai playing a leading role in what comes next.”About Mimikai:Mimikai is an award-winning, science-led consumer brand rethinking insect protection through biomimicry, formulation innovation, and modern design. Powered by Undecanone, a plant-derived compound discovered in wild tomato plants, Mimikai delivers scientifically proven mosquito and tick protection that performs as effectively as leading conventional actives. Founded by Stephanie Watson and Michelle Arnau, the brand launched in 2025 following a multi-year development process spanning academic research, formulation, and regulatory approval. Mimikai is available at mimikai.com, Amazon, and retail partners including Nordstrom, REI, Credo Beauty, and Erewhon.

Introducing Mimikai, Mosquito & Tick Bug Protection

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