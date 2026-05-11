Alexis Kennedy Joins Kennedy Family Health, Expanding Services in Family and Child Life Insurance Planning

Our goal is to make insurance feel personal, clear, and supportive for every family we serve.” — Kyle Kennedy

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kennedy Family Health has announced that Alexis Kennedy has joined the family business, broadening the agency’s support for clients seeking family and child life insurance planning. The March 2026 announcement reflects the company’s continued focus on helping individuals, families, and small businesses make insurance decisions with clarity, compassion, and long-term perspective.

Based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Kennedy Family Health provides personalized insurance solutions with a family-first approach and is licensed to serve clients in all 50 states. The agency’s life insurance guidance is built around practical planning goals, including income protection, covering major financial obligations, supporting future education expenses, and helping families prepare for life’s unexpected moments.

The expansion also builds on owner Kyle Kennedy’s service-driven approach. He brings more than 20 years of high-level customer service experience to the insurance industry and has positioned the business around listening first, explaining options clearly, and offering support without pressure or confusion.

With Alexis Kennedy now part of the business as a licensed agent, the company is further strengthening its ability to deliver thoughtful, family-centered insurance guidance while maintaining the personalized attention of a local, family-run business.

About Kennedy Family Health

Kennedy Family Health is a Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based insurance agency that serves individuals, families, and businesses with personalized insurance solutions, a family-first approach, and support for clients in all 50 states.

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