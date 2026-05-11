PABIZ.LAW Launches AI-Accelerated Portfolio Lease Review for Multi-Site Operators

Operator-side counsel pairs attorney review with AI tooling — per-location reports plus a portfolio-wide R&M responsibility tracker for CMMS dispatch.

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PABIZ.LAW LLC, an operator-side legal practice for multi-site facilities, construction, and lease portfolios, today announced the launch of Portfolio Lease Review — an attorney-led, AI-accelerated lease audit service built specifically for operators running 25 or more locations.Most multi-site operators cannot tell you, at portfolio scale, who is responsible for HVAC replacement. Or the storefront doors. Or which leases renew automatically in eleven months. The information is buried across hundreds of lease files nobody has read end-to-end since signing — a problem that lives at the intersection of legal and facilities, and that traditional law firms are not built to solve at portfolio scale.Portfolio Lease Review pairs attorney review with AI tooling to deliver two outputs: a full report on every lease in a client's portfolio, and a single portfolio-wide repair & maintenance responsibility tracker built to drop into a CMMS dispatch matrix. The service is designed to surface what is hidden — renewal dates, notice windows, surrender obligations, CAM exposures, and the day-to-day repair responsibilities that determine whether an invoice gets paid or contested."I sat in the operator's chair for years. I built the product I wish I had on my side of the table," said Josh Smith, founder of PABIZ.LAW LLC. "Carveouts inside carveouts. Ambiguous language that defers every hard question to some future dispute. A hundred locations means a hundred versions of the same traps — and the cost shows up on both sides of the ledger. Invoices paid that should have been contested. Renewal leverage given up on a missed notice date. Portfolio Lease Review closes that gap."The launch reflects PABIZ.LAW's broader positioning as an attorney-led, AI-accelerated practice — combining real operator experience with AI tooling to deliver portfolio-scale work that traditional firms cannot match in cost or speed. Smith is a former Director of Facilities & Energy who managed a 2,800+ location national portfolio with $130M+ in budget oversight and 370 vendor contracts before becoming a Pennsylvania attorney. The firm's three practice areas — Multi-Site Facilities Contracting, Operator-Side Construction Counsel, and Lease Risk & Portfolio Support — serve general counsel, facilities and real estate executives, construction directors, COOs, CFOs, and PE operating partners across healthcare, retail, QSR, fitness, logistics, and other multi-site industries.Portfolio Lease Review is available now. A sample report and scoped proposal can be requested at https://pabiz.law/lease-risk/portfolio-review/ About PABIZ.LAW LLCPABIZ.LAW LLC is an operator-side legal practice serving multi-site operators with 20–500+ locations. The firm focuses on facilities contracting, construction counsel, and lease risk — drafting and reviewing the agreements that have to work after signature, in the field, at portfolio scale. PABIZ.LAW is veteran-owned and based in Pennsylvania.###

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