Republican Liberty Caucus of Virginia Opposes New Paid Family Leave Program
Libertarian Republican Group Rejects System to Be Funded by New Payroll Tax
"This new program will unnecessarily interfere in the job market in ways that are bound to lead to unintended consequences and inflexible labor relations," said Corey Fauconier, Secretary of the RLC of Virginia. "It is unacceptable to fund a program through a new payroll tax with no upper limit," added Fauconier, "That it will be run by unelected bureaucrats only makes it worse."
The Program is to be administered by a state agency called the Virginia Employment Commission and provide up to twelve weeks of paid leave at about 80% of wages. Benefits would begin as early as December 1, 2028.
Similar bills were vetoed in prior years. Governor Spanberger had required changes to the original SB2 and sent it back to the Virginia General Assembly.
The Republican Liberty Caucus is the grassroots membership organization working within the Republican Party to advance the principles of individual rights, limited government and free markets.
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Mike ter Maat
Republican Liberty Caucus of Virginia
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