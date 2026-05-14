Republican Liberty Caucus of Virginia Opposes New Paid Family Leave Program

Republican Liberty Caucus of Virginia Corey Fauconier, Secretary, Republican Liberty Caucus of Virginia Republican Liberty Caucus

Libertarian Republican Group Rejects System to Be Funded by New Payroll Tax

This new payroll tax has no upper limit, will be run by unelected bureaucrats, unnecessarily interferes in the job market and is bound to lead to unintended consequences and inflexible labor relations” — Corey Fauconier, Secretary, Republican Liberty Caucus of Virginia

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Republican Liberty Caucus of Virginia has adopted a resolution in opposition to the state's new Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program created April 22 when Governor Spanberger signed SB2 into law. The program is to be funded through payroll deductions scheduled to begin April 1, 2028."This new program will unnecessarily interfere in the job market in ways that are bound to lead to unintended consequences and inflexible labor relations," said Corey Fauconier, Secretary of the RLC of Virginia. "It is unacceptable to fund a program through a new payroll tax with no upper limit," added Fauconier, "That it will be run by unelected bureaucrats only makes it worse."The Program is to be administered by a state agency called the Virginia Employment Commission and provide up to twelve weeks of paid leave at about 80% of wages. Benefits would begin as early as December 1, 2028.Similar bills were vetoed in prior years. Governor Spanberger had required changes to the original SB2 and sent it back to the Virginia General Assembly.The Republican Liberty Caucus is the grassroots membership organization working within the Republican Party to advance the principles of individual rights, limited government and free markets.Eric MooreEric@MiketerMaat.com

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