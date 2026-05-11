'Saving Lily' on Amazon National Bestseller Lists, Amplifying Urgent Call for Real Addiction Recovery Solutions

Saving Lily Cover

A powerful, eye-opening story that should be required reading.” — Amazon 5-Star Reviewer

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saving Lily: Lessons from Building the Largest Addiction Treatment Center in Sin City During the Opioid Epidemic has officially achieved Amazon National Bestseller status across multiple categories, marking a major milestone for a book already resonating deeply with readers, clinicians, and policymakers alike, 6 months after release date. The book has ranked as:

#1 Best Seller in Indigenous Mental Health & Healing eBooks

#4 Best Seller in Emotions & Mental Health

#9 Best Seller in Mental Health

#21 Best Seller in Emotional Mental Health

#36 Best Seller in Counseling & Psychology

This recognition underscores the growing national demand for honest, solutions-driven conversations around addiction, mental health, and recovery. Released in December 2025, Saving Lily offers a gripping, real-world account from the front lines of addiction treatment. Co-authored by Dr. David Marlon, PsyD, a former addict turned nationally recognized interventionist, and journalist Jessica Kantor, the book blends lived experience, clinical expertise, and investigative storytelling to expose the systemic failures surrounding substance use disorder, and what it truly takes to save lives.

A Message That’s Resonating with Readers

Alongside its bestseller status, Saving Lily is earning strong 5-star reviews on Amazon, with readers praising its authenticity, accessibility, and impact:

“⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Well done. Easy to read and the truth about addiction.”

“⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ A powerful, eye-opening story that should be required reading.”

“⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Honest, raw, and incredibly important.”

The book’s ability to connect emotionally while delivering practical insight has made it a standout in the crowded mental health and recovery space.

A Story and a Blueprint for Change

Set in Las Vegas, Saving Lily follows two intertwined journeys: Dr. Marlon’s transformation from addiction to building one of the nation’s largest treatment centers, and Lily, a young woman navigating severe trauma, mental illness, and substance use disorder. More than a memoir, the book challenges outdated, one-size-fits-all treatment models and advocates for integrated, person-centered care rooted in dignity, accountability, and compassion. It serves as both a warning and a roadmap for what effective recovery must look like moving forward.

The book has drawn praise from leaders across sectors:

Marilyn Kirkpatrick, Clark County Commissioner, “Well done. Easy to read and the truth about addiction.”

Shelley Berkley, Las Vegas Mayor & former U.S. Congresswoman, praised the book for combining lived experience with academic insight in a way that speaks to both experts and the public.

Frank-Jürgen Richter, Chairman of Horasis, called it “a groundbreaking contribution to addiction literature” and “an indispensable compass for policymakers, clinicians, and communities.”

Saving Lily is available now on Amazon and at major retailers nationwide and in the United Kingdom:

Amazon: https://amzn.to/4rWH4Dl

Barnes & Noble: https://bit.ly/3XZyUMX

Simon & Schuster: https://bit.ly/4pIGqIn

Hudson Booksellers: https://bit.ly/4oXzOo6

Target: https://bit.ly/4pH693T

Walmart: https://bit.ly/4903JGl

Post Hill Press: https://bit.ly/4iVmq2u

Blackwell's: https://bit.ly/3R1nhVt

About the Authors

David Marlon, PsyD, CPC, LCADC-S, PRSS-S, MBA, is a nationally recognized interventionist, addictionologist, and CEO of Vegas Stronger, a nonprofit addressing homelessness by treating substance abuse and mental illness. He previously founded one of the country’s most successful addiction recovery centers in Southern Nevada after overcoming his own addiction. Dave serves as president of the Southern Nevada Association of Addiction Professionals and received the 2018 National Advocacy Award from NAADAC. He founded CARE Coalition and Solutions Foundation and helped establish Mission High School, the nation’s first public recovery high school. He served on the governor’s Substance Abuse Working Group and appears in A&E’s Intervention. Dave holds a Doctorate in Psychology from Walden University, a Master’s in Counseling and MBA from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and a Bachelor’s in Economics from the State University of New York. He lives in Las Vegas with Marine Corps veteran Carolina Marlon, and their two sons.

Jessica Kantor is an independent journalist specializing in health, human rights, and social impact. Her work can be found in Fast Company, Healthcare Quarterly, Innately Science, and others. She has been a Solutions Insights Lab interviewer since 2023. Additionally, she provides communications strategy and writing for nonprofits and INGOs who are working on the Sustainable Development Goals. She is a living kidney donor based in Los Angeles.

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