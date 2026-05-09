TTW Announces Top 30 Eco-Tourism Destinations in the Americas and Caribbean for 2026
TTW reveals the Top 30 Eco-Tourism Destinations in the Americas and Caribbean for 2026, highlighting nature travel and conservation-focused destinations.
“Eco-tourism is transforming travel across the Americas and the Caribbean as travelers increasingly choose nature-based destinations. From the city's concrete jungle and created travel spots travelers are preferring to go to eco-tourism destinations which are natural beauty and god gifted nature” stated Anup Kumar Keshan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Travel and Tour World.
Top 30 Eco-Tourism Destinations of the Americas and Caribbean for 2026
1. Yellowstone National Park, United States
2. Amazon Rainforest, Brazil
3. Gros Morne National Park, Canada
4. Calakmul Biosphere Reserve, Mexico
5. Big Island, United States
6. Corcovado National Park, Costa Rica
7. Glacier Bay National Park, United States
8. Mosquito Bay, United States
9. Galápagos Islands, Ecuador
10. Colca Canyon, Peru
11. Lake Atitlán, Guatemala
12. Iwokrama International Centre, Guyana
13. Cockscomb Basin Wildlife Sanctuary, Belize
14. Iberá Wetlands, Argentina
15. Blue Mountains, Jamaica
16. Samaná Peninsula, Dominican Republic
17. Andros Island, Bahamas
18. Great Smoky Mountains, United States
19. Pantanal, Brazil
20. Monteverde Cloud Forest, Costa Rica
21. Zion National Park, United States
22. Thompson Okanagan Region, Canada
23. Acadia National Park, United States
24. Sian Ka’an Biosphere, Mexico
25. Yosemite National Park, United States
26. Caño Cristales, Colombia
27. Great Bear Rainforest, Canada
28. Everglades National Park (Florida Everglades Wetland), United States
29. Angel Falls, Venezuela
30. Morne Trois Pitons National Park, Dominica
Yellowstone National Park, United States
Yellowstone National Park, United States, is a world-famous eco-tourism destination featuring geysers, wildlife, and breathtaking wilderness, attracting nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers passionate about conservation and outdoor exploration.
Activities: Wildlife safaris, geyser watching, hiking, photography, camping, river fishing.
How to Reach: Nearest airport is Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN); rental car or private shuttle to the park takes approximately 1.5 hours.
Amazon Rainforest, Brazil
Amazon Rainforest, Brazil, is a remarkable eco-tourism destination celebrated for rich biodiversity, dense tropical forests, and unique wildlife, offering unforgettable adventures for travelers interested in nature and environmental preservation.
Activities: River cruises, jungle trekking, wildlife observation, birdwatching, canoeing, indigenous community visits.
How to Reach: Nearest airport is Eduardo Gomes International Airport (MAO); access is mainly via riverboat journeys or regional charter flights.
Gros Morne National Park, Canada
Gros Morne National Park, Canada, is a stunning eco-tourism destination known for dramatic fjords, ancient cliffs, and scenic landscapes, attracting visitors seeking outdoor adventure and natural beauty.
Activities: Fjord boat tours, hiking, wildlife viewing, kayaking, photography, coastal exploration.
How to Reach: Nearest airport is Deer Lake Regional Airport (YDF); the park is accessible by rental car in approximately 30–45 minutes.
Calakmul Biosphere Reserve, Mexico
Calakmul Biosphere Reserve, Mexico, is a renowned eco-tourism destination featuring ancient Mayan ruins, tropical forests, and diverse wildlife, appealing to history lovers and eco-conscious travelers seeking exploration and conservation.
Activities: Jungle trekking, Maya ruin exploration, birdwatching, wildlife photography, guided eco-tours, camping.
How to Reach: Nearest airports are Ing. Alberto Acuña Ongay International Airport (CPE) and Chetumal International Airport (CTM); access is via rental car or private tour along Federal Highway 186.
Big Island, United States
Big Island, United States, is a captivating eco-tourism destination famous for volcanic landscapes, black-sand beaches, and marine biodiversity, attracting adventure travelers and nature lovers seeking unique outdoor experiences.
Activities: Volcano hiking, snorkeling, whale watching, stargazing, rainforest exploration, beach excursions.
How to Reach: Nearest airports are Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport (KOA) and Hilo International Airport (ITO); rental cars are essential for exploring the island.
Corcovado National Park, Costa Rica
Corcovado National Park, Costa Rica, is a renowned eco-tourism destination known for lush rainforests, rare wildlife, and untouched beaches, attracting adventure travelers and nature enthusiasts seeking biodiversity and conservation experiences.
Activities: Rainforest trekking, wildlife observation, birdwatching, river exploration, beach hiking, eco-lodge stays.
How to Reach: Nearest airports are Puerto Jiménez Airport (PJM) and Drake Bay Airport; access typically involves a domestic flight from San José followed by a boat transfer.
Glacier Bay National Park, United States
Glacier Bay National Park, United States, is a breathtaking eco-tourism destination famous for massive glaciers, marine wildlife, and scenic fjords, attracting travelers seeking wilderness adventures and unforgettable natural experiences.
Activities: Glacier cruises, whale watching, kayaking, wildlife photography, hiking, boating excursions.
How to Reach: Nearest airport is Juneau International Airport (JNU); visitors continue via bush plane or ferry to Gustavus, followed by boat access into the park.
Mosquito Bay, United States
Mosquito Bay, United States, is a unique eco-tourism destination celebrated for its glowing bioluminescent waters, attracting visitors seeking magical nighttime experiences and appreciation of marine ecosystems.
Activities: Bioluminescent kayaking, paddleboarding, boat tours, night photography, nature excursions, marine observation.
How to Reach: Nearest airport is Antonio Rivera Rodríguez Airport (VQS); reach Vieques via short flight from San Juan or ferry from Ceiba.
Galápagos Islands, Ecuador
Galápagos Islands, Ecuador, is a world-famous eco-tourism destination known for extraordinary wildlife, volcanic landscapes, and marine biodiversity, attracting nature lovers and researchers passionate about conservation and exploration.
Activities: Wildlife cruises, snorkeling, diving, birdwatching, island hiking, marine exploration.
How to Reach: Nearest airports are Seymour Airport (GPS) and San Cristóbal Airport; flights operate from Quito or Guayaquil with inter-island boat connections.
Colca Canyon, Peru
Colca Canyon, Peru, is a spectacular eco-tourism destination recognized for dramatic canyon views, Andean culture, and soaring condors, attracting adventure seekers and travelers interested in nature and heritage.
Activities: Canyon trekking, condor watching, cultural village tours, hot spring visits, photography, hiking.
How to Reach: Nearest airport is Rodríguez Ballón International Airport (AQP); guided tours and buses from Arequipa take approximately three hours.
Lake Atitlán, Guatemala
Lake Atitlán, Guatemala, is a picturesque eco-tourism destination surrounded by volcanoes and indigenous villages, attracting travelers seeking natural beauty, cultural experiences, and peaceful outdoor adventures.
Activities: Kayaking, volcano hiking, cultural village tours, paddleboarding, birdwatching, lakeside photography.
How to Reach: Nearest airport is La Aurora International Airport (GUA); shuttle buses and private transfers from Guatemala City take approximately three hours.
Iwokrama International Centre for Rainforest Conservation and Development, Guyana
Iwokrama International Centre for Rainforest Conservation and Development, Guyana, is a leading eco-tourism destination known for rainforest conservation, rich biodiversity, and sustainable tourism, attracting nature enthusiasts and researchers interested in wildlife and environmental preservation.
Activities: Canopy walks, wildlife safaris, river expeditions, birdwatching, rainforest trekking, scientific eco-tours.
How to Reach: Nearest airport is Cheddi Jagan International Airport (GEO); access is via 4x4 vehicle journey or internal flight to Annai.
Cockscomb Basin Wildlife Sanctuary, Belize
Cockscomb Basin Wildlife Sanctuary, Belize, is a renowned eco-tourism destination famous for jaguar conservation, tropical forests, and hiking trails, attracting adventure travelers and wildlife enthusiasts seeking immersive nature experiences.
Activities: Jungle hiking, waterfall exploration, birdwatching, wildlife spotting, river tubing, nature photography.
How to Reach: Nearest airport is Dangriga Airport (DGA); visitors typically arrive via domestic flight followed by taxi or shuttle transfer.
Iberá Wetlands, Argentina
Iberá Wetlands, Argentina, is a remarkable eco-tourism destination celebrated for vast wetlands, exotic wildlife, and conservation efforts, attracting birdwatchers and travelers seeking serene natural landscapes.
Activities: Wildlife safaris, birdwatching, boat excursions, photography, horseback riding, eco-lodge stays.
How to Reach: Nearest airports are Libertador General José de San Martín Airport (PSS) and Doctor Fernando Piragine Niveyro International Airport; 4x4 transfers are essential for accessing marsh regions.
Blue Mountains, Jamaica
Blue Mountains, Jamaica, is a scenic eco-tourism destination known for lush forests, coffee plantations, and panoramic hiking trails, attracting visitors seeking adventure, relaxation, and rich natural beauty.
Activities: Mountain trekking, birdwatching, coffee plantation tours, waterfall visits, camping, photography.
How to Reach: Nearest airport is Norman Manley International Airport (KIN); 4x4 taxis and guided tours from Kingston provide mountain access.
Samaná Peninsula, Dominican Republic
Samaná Peninsula, Dominican Republic, is a tropical eco-tourism destination known for pristine beaches, lush forests, and whale watching, attracting travelers seeking adventure, relaxation, and unforgettable natural experiences.
Activities: Whale watching, waterfall excursions, beach hiking, kayaking, snorkeling, boat tours.
How to Reach: Nearest airport is Samaná El Catey International Airport (AZS); rental cars and local guagua shuttle services provide regional access.
Andros Island, Bahamas
Andros Island, Bahamas, is a serene eco-tourism destination celebrated for coral reefs, blue holes, and marine biodiversity, attracting divers, nature enthusiasts, and travelers seeking peaceful island adventures.
Activities: Scuba diving, snorkeling, blue hole exploration, bonefishing, kayaking, wildlife observation.
How to Reach: Nearest airport is San Andros Airport (SAQ); access is via short domestic flights from Nassau.
Great Smoky Mountains, United States
Great Smoky Mountains, United States, is a famous eco-tourism destination renowned for misty mountains, diverse wildlife, and scenic hiking trails, attracting outdoor enthusiasts and conservation-minded travelers year-round.
Activities: Hiking, wildlife viewing, scenic drives, camping, waterfall exploration, nature photography.
How to Reach: Nearest airports are McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) and Asheville Regional Airport (AVL); access is easiest by rental car or shuttle via Gatlinburg or Cherokee.
Pantanal, Brazil
Pantanal, Brazil, is a remarkable eco-tourism destination known for vast wetlands, extraordinary wildlife, and birdwatching opportunities, attracting nature lovers and adventure travelers seeking immersive environmental experiences.
Activities: Jaguar safaris, birdwatching, river cruises, horseback riding, wildlife photography, fishing excursions.
How to Reach: Nearest airports are Marechal Rondon International Airport (CGB) and Campo Grande International Airport (CGR); lodge transfers continue via jeep, boat, or small aircraft.
Monteverde Cloud Forest, Costa Rica
Monteverde Cloud Forest, Costa Rica, is a world-renowned eco-tourism destination famous for cloud forests, rare wildlife, and canopy tours, attracting eco-conscious travelers and adventure seekers passionate about conservation.
Activities: Canopy walks, ziplining, birdwatching, forest trekking, wildlife photography, night tours.
How to Reach: Nearest airports are Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) and Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (LIR); access is via shuttle van, rental car, or mountain road transfer.
Zion National Park, United States
Zion National Park, United States, is a spectacular eco-tourism destination known for towering red cliffs, scenic canyons, and hiking trails, attracting adventure seekers and nature lovers seeking unforgettable outdoor experiences.
Activities: Canyon hiking, rock climbing, scenic drives, wildlife viewing, river trekking, photography.
How to Reach: Nearest airports are Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) and St. George Regional Airport (SGU); access via rental car or park shuttle network.
Thompson Okanagan Region, Canada
Thompson Okanagan Region, Canada, is a beautiful eco-tourism destination celebrated for lakes, vineyards, and mountain landscapes, attracting travelers seeking outdoor recreation, sustainable tourism, and scenic natural beauty.
Activities: Wine tasting tours, lake kayaking, hiking, cycling, wildlife watching, cultural village visits.
How to Reach: Nearest airports are Kelowna International Airport (YLW) and Kamloops Airport (YKA); self-drive routes and eco-tour buses connect regional destinations.
Acadia National Park, United States
Acadia National Park, United States, is a renowned eco-tourism destination featuring rugged coastlines, forested mountains, and scenic trails, attracting nature enthusiasts and adventure travelers seeking peaceful wilderness experiences.
Activities: Hiking, coastal drives, whale watching, kayaking, birdwatching, stargazing.
How to Reach: Nearest airports are Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport (BHB) and Bangor International Airport (BGR); access via rental car or Island Explorer shuttle system.
Sian Ka'an Biosphere Reserve, Mexico
Sian Ka'an Biosphere Reserve, Mexico, is a remarkable eco-tourism destination known for tropical wetlands, coral reefs, and diverse wildlife, attracting eco-conscious travelers seeking conservation-focused adventures and natural exploration.
Activities: Boat safaris, snorkeling, kayaking, wildlife observation, mangrove exploration, eco-tours.
How to Reach: Nearest airports are Cancún International Airport (CUN) and Tulum International Airport (TQO); road transfer to Tulum followed by boat or jeep tours.
Yosemite National Park, United States
Yosemite National Park, United States, is a world-famous eco-tourism destination celebrated for giant waterfalls, granite cliffs, and ancient sequoias, attracting outdoor enthusiasts and travelers passionate about nature and conservation.
Activities: Hiking, rock climbing, wildlife viewing, photography, camping, scenic drives.
How to Reach: Nearest airports are Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT), San Francisco International Airport (SFO), and Merced Regional Airport (MCE); access via rental car, YARTS shuttle buses, or guided tours.
Caño Cristales, Colombia
Caño Cristales, Colombia, is a breathtaking eco-tourism destination famous for its vibrant rainbow-colored river, attracting nature lovers and adventure travelers seeking rare landscapes and unforgettable natural beauty.
Activities: River hiking, guided trekking, wildlife spotting, photography, canoe excursions, nature interpretation tours.
How to Reach: Nearest airport is La Macarena Airport (LMC) via Bogotá; access requires domestic charter flights followed by riverboat transfers and guided hikes.
Great Bear Rainforest, Canada
Great Bear Rainforest, Canada, is a remarkable eco-tourism destination known for ancient rainforests, coastal wildlife, and grizzly bears, attracting travelers seeking wilderness adventures and conservation-focused experiences.
Activities: Wildlife cruises, spirit bear viewing, kayaking, rainforest trekking, whale watching, eco-lodge stays.
How to Reach: Nearest access airports include Vancouver International Airport (YVR), Bella Coola Airport (QBC), and Port Hardy Airport (YZT); onward access via seaplane, ferry, or expedition cruise transfers.
Everglades National Park, United States
Everglades National Park, United States, is a renowned eco-tourism destination celebrated for wetlands, mangrove forests, and rare wildlife, attracting nature enthusiasts and adventure travelers interested in biodiversity and environmental conservation.
Activities: Airboat safaris, wildlife viewing, kayaking, birdwatching, eco-trails, photography tours.
How to Reach: Nearest airports are Miami International Airport (MIA) and Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW); access via rental car, airboat tours, and guided eco-excursions.
Angel Falls, Venezuela
Angel Falls, Venezuela, is a spectacular eco-tourism destination famous for the world’s tallest waterfall, lush rainforests, and dramatic scenery, attracting explorers and nature lovers seeking unforgettable adventures.
Activities: River canoeing, jungle trekking, aerial sightseeing, wildlife observation, photography, camping expeditions.
How to Reach: Nearest airport is Simón Bolívar International Airport (CCS), followed by a domestic flight to Canaima Airport (CAJ) and river canoe/jungle trek access.
Morne Trois Pitons National Park, Dominica
Morne Trois Pitons National Park, Dominica, is a stunning eco-tourism destination known for volcanic landscapes, boiling lakes, and tropical forests, attracting eco-conscious travelers seeking adventure and natural exploration.
Activities: Volcano hiking, hot spring visits, waterfall trekking, rainforest walks, birdwatching, geothermal exploration.
How to Reach: Nearest airport is Douglas–Charles Airport (DOM); access via taxi, guided mountain transport, and hiking routes into the park.
Earlier, Travel And Tour World has published TTW Reveals 50 Best Eco Tourism Destinations in the World for 2026, Top 30 Best Airlines in the Americas and Caribbean for 2026 Revealed by TTW, TTW Unveils Top 50 Airlines in the World for 2026
This study ranks the Top 30 Eco-Tourism Destinations of the Americas and Caribbean for 2026 using a multi-parameter model based on TTW editorial assessment and insights from over 25 million global readers.
About Travel And Tour World (TTW)
Travel and Tour World (TTW) is a premier global digital travel media platform reaching over 25 million readers worldwide across 104 regional platforms in European, Asian, African, Middle East and Indian languages. Since 2009, TTW has provided trusted travel and tourism insights, partnering with over 1,500 global events. Connecting industry leaders to shape travel conversations and decisions.
Tuhin Sarkar
Travel And Tour World
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