Top Attorney Lisa A. Parlagreco Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa Parlagreco is the founder of a law firm bearing her name. They have built a legacy by achieving measurable results and offering dedicated legal representation with a focus on protecting individual rights. The firm offers strategic guidance, clear communication, strong advocacy, effective litigation technique and technology-driven forensics. Her goal is not only to resolve legal issues. but to provide clients with confidence, clarity, and peace of mind throughout the legal process.

Attorney Parlagreco studied law at Suffolk Community Law School in Boston, passed the Bar in 1989 and promptly went to work at a small local firm handling civil and criminal law cases. She proved her worth immediately on a Federal Criminal Appeal for which she had written the brief based on transcripts she reviewed. It was just one month after she’d been sworn in that Ms. Parlagreco presented this argument in court. While the court listened intently to one of her key points, they lost the appeal, mainly because the case was a slam dunk for the government.

Her diligent efforts put her on a path of appellate litigation and post-conviction work. Lisa Parlagreco has further handled complex civil cases, always with the thought in mind that answers might be found beyond the assumptions others made. This was especially true for one of her major case wins, a personal injury case related to an accident between a bus and some teens in a car. It was not, in fact, the teens’ fault as presumed. During her podcast, she will discuss the intense forensics and numerous expert witnesses it took to win her most significant case, which went on for nearly five years.

In the end, they recovered over $35 million in damages from the bus company, an amount that could never replace the life that lie ahead of a severely injured teen. When you hear how the case unraveled, you will have ultimate respect for Lisa Parlagreco’s instincts and steadfast faith! The jury ultimately learned that an onboard bus recording system had been tampered with, and an integral piece of evidence had been manipulated. It only took a couple of hours of deliberation before they came to a brilliant conclusion.

Turning conventional thinking on its head is a tradition for this highly regarded attorney who says “You’ll never have to think outside the box if there is no box. Don’t think inside boxes! This is what we call Lisa’s Philosophy 101.”

Lisa Parlagreco has built a legacy of legal excellence. She has triumphed in more than 20 cases, made a dozen clients happy, and achieved more than $60 million in damages and settlements. Her clear and honest evaluations make her a top choice for consultations with other attorneys.

She had to work hard to achieve her wins, honors, and recognition, as a woman cutting her teeth in a man’s world. Once, at a hearing, two opposing gentlemen insulted her by calling her a paralegal associate, when she was in fact a fully-fledged attorney with her own firm. The judge chastised them for their prejudice.

Ms. Parlagreco earned much of her legal reputation while still living in Boston. Recently, she relocated to Miami. While she is retired, she is considering sitting for the Florida Bar while doing case reviews and consulting work for other legal businesses.

Many media such as New York’s Village Voice have profiled Ms. Parlagreco in the past, homing in on the quest for truth, her determination, and the fact that one lawyer can challenge the system and create a turning point. She boasts a unique investigative mindset, a strategy for achieving justice, and a fine career as an appellate lawyer. The Close Up Radio team is excited to be the latest outlet for her incredible and honorable story.

Close Up Radio recently featured attorney Lisa A. Parlagreco in an interview with Jim Masters on Thursday May 7th at 1pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-top-attorney-lisa-a-parlagreco/id1785721253?i=1000766786175

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-top-attorney-lisa-a-parlagreco-332998841

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0KPmbIjcTYD2n31JpoLiZj

For more information about Lisa Parlagreco and her work visit her website: www.parlagrecolaw.com

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