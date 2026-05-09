TAIWAN, May 9 - President Lai confers decoration on President Santiago Peña Palacios of Republic of Paraguay, hosts state banquet

At noon on May 8, President Lai Ching-te, accompanied by Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao, conferred a decoration upon President Santiago Peña Palacios of the Republic of Paraguay and hosted a state banquet in his honor. In remarks, President Lai thanked President Peña for firmly supporting Taiwan at numerous international venues. He stated that Taiwan and Paraguay will continue to engage with the world together, as well as deepen cooperation in various fields including the economy and trade, technology, public health, education, and talent development. President Lai said that Taiwan and Paraguay will walk hand in hand on the path of democracy, together fostering prosperity.

During the ceremony, President Lai decorated President Peña with the Order of Brilliant Jade with Grand Cordon.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

This highest honor not only recognizes President Peña’s outstanding contributions to deepening the diplomatic partnership between Taiwan and Paraguay, but also represents the sincerest gratitude of the people of Taiwan.

Three years ago, in his inaugural address, President Peña mentioned the deep friendship between the Republic of China (Taiwan) and Paraguay, grounded in friendly cooperation. He emphasized that our two nations are not only allies, but brothers. This sentiment has remained deeply ingrained in the hearts of the people of Taiwan. I attended President Peña’s inauguration ceremony that day as a special envoy of former President Tsai Ing-wen. I witnessed President Peña’s steadfast commitment to democracy, national development, and the friendship between Taiwan and Paraguay. Through that visit, I gained a profound appreciation for the close cooperative relationship between our two countries.

Since taking office, President Peña has continued to support our bilateral collaborative projects. He has also spoken up for Taiwan at many important international venues, emphasizing that the Republic of China (Taiwan) deserves a seat in the United Nations. This unwavering support has deeply moved the people of Taiwan and has shown the world that the friendship between Taiwan and Paraguay is built on shared values and mutual trust. Going ahead, Taiwan and Paraguay will engage with the world together. By deepening cooperation in various fields including the economy and trade, technology, public health, education, and talent development, we can translate these friendly diplomatic ties to our peoples’ daily lives, bringing about tangible prosperity and development.

In the face of rapidly changing global dynamics, Taiwan, as a nation that cherishes freedom and peace, will continue to act with stability and responsibility. We will stand with Paraguay and every partner who supports us to jointly address the challenges of these changing times. On the basis of our democratic values, we will share the fruits of prosperity with the international community, bringing more positive energy to the region and the world. We will let the world see Taiwan’s shining example of goodwill.

I want to thank President Peña once again for everything he has done for Taiwan. This exchange has demonstrated once more that our two countries will support each other through thick and thin. As we move forward in cooperation, we will continue to walk hand in hand on the path of democracy. I also wish President Peña the best of health. May our two countries enjoy peace and prosperity, and our alliance remain unshakable.

President Peña then delivered remarks, expressing his deep honor to be visiting Taiwan once again, and noting that this long-anticipated state visit holds significant meaning, as Taiwan is a cherished ally with whom both he and Paraguay share deep ties of friendship. He stated that he is immensely proud to be conferred the Order of Brilliant Jade with Grand Cordon, the nation’s highest order. He emphasized that this distinction is not only a personal honor, but a supreme tribute to the steadfast and enduring fraternal bond that has united our two nations for decades. He further remarked that receiving this decoration has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the Republic of China (Taiwan), and stated that he will continue deepening the two countries’ diplomatic ties, shared bond, and mutually beneficial cooperation.

President Peña noted that Taiwan and Paraguay will celebrate the 69th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties this July. He affirmed that Paraguay will remain Taiwan’s staunchest ally, standing shoulder to shoulder with Taiwan in the international arena. He also emphasized Paraguay’s steadfast, unchanging commitment to defending Taiwan’s right to participate actively in the systems of democratic nations – a commitment rooted in mutual respect and a firm belief in the shared values of democracy, freedom, the rule of law, and human rights. President Peña remarked that the relationship between the two countries has evolved into a strategic partnership that delivers tangible benefits to both peoples. He highlighted the continuous progress in bilateral economic and trade cooperation in recent years, noting that Taiwan has become one of Paraguay’s key trading partners and a premier destination for Paraguayan agricultural and livestock exports. He expressed hope for continued access for Paraguay’s high-quality products to Taiwan’s high-standard market. Leveraging this economic momentum, he said, Paraguay aims to promote technological cooperation to achieve the goals of enhancing rural productivity and strengthening the competitiveness of micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises.

President Peña further pointed out that bilateral cooperation between Taiwan and Paraguay has yielded significant results in enhancing the well-being of the Paraguayan people. He noted that the memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation for the years 2023 to 2028 signed between the two governments stands as a testament to Taiwan’s friendship and their shared vision for progress. The president detailed the extensive advancements made across various sectors, including education, public health, security, national defense, science, technological innovation, and digital connectivity. He then highlighted key initiatives including Taiwan-Paraguay Polytechnic University, the TaiwanICDF Scholarship Program, the construction of a general hospital in Asunción, the implementation of health information systems, and social housing. President Peña also underscored projects aimed at strengthening policing capabilities and introducing modern electric buses. These efforts, he emphasized, have been instrumental in improving his fellow citizens’ quality of life and enhancing the efficiency of public administration, thereby driving the overall national development of Paraguay.

The president also noted that bilateral cooperation in the technology sector is entering a pivotal phase, highlighted by joint initiatives in cybersecurity and government digitalization. He pointed to the upcoming inauguration of the Taiwan-Paraguay Smart Technology Park, a challenging project that seeks to attract investment from Taiwan and across the globe in fields such as AI, the digital economy, and high-value-added agriculture. These efforts, he stated, will help propel Paraguay toward modernization and sustainable industrialization. The president emphasized that the Taiwan-Paraguay partnership is evolving into a core strategic alliance centered on investment, innovation, and mutual prosperity. To this end, he reaffirmed his commitment to actively improving the environment for foreign investment by ensuring legal certainty and streamlining administrative procedures. The goal of this, he said, is to establish Paraguay as a land full of opportunity and a trustworthy investment destination.

President Peña expressed hope that Paraguay will be more than a diplomatic ally, but also a strategic partner for Taiwan in South America as it seeks to diversify supply chain risks and expand its technological footprint. He noted that the recently held Paraguay-Taiwan Investment Opportunities Forum and the Taiwan-Paraguay Technology and Semiconductor Forum further demonstrated Paraguay’s potential to leverage the introduction of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry to drive national industrial transformation.

President Peña emphasized that, amidst the current complex and volatile international situation, the relationship between the two countries has demonstrated a resilience that transcends political transitions and changing global circumstances. He expressed confidence that our bilateral strategic alliance will continue to be consolidated on a foundation of solidarity, mutual trust, and rock-solid commitment, always with the well-being of the peoples of both nations as its ultimate goal.

In closing, President Peña expressed hope that this visit will foster the continued deepening of bilateral relations, trade, and investment, saying that he looks forward to the two nations becoming innovation partners in the development of cutting-edge technologies, allowing the bond between our two countries to serve as a beacon of sincere cooperation for the international community. President Peña concluded his remarks by offering his best wishes for the everlasting alliance between the Republic of Paraguay and the Republic of China (Taiwan), saying, “Long live democracy and freedom!”

Also in attendance at the state banquet were Paraguayan Minister of Foreign Affairs Rubén Ramírez Lezcano, Minister of Industry and Commerce Marco Riquelme, Chief of Staff of the Presidency Francisco Javier Giménez, and Ambassador Darío Filártiga Ruiz Díaz.

