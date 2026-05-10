New Scum & Villainy Rendezvous Adds Reel Rejects and MultiCon creator to List of Investors

SCUM AND VILLAINY CONCEPT ART

Fan-Favorite Creators Join Forces to Build the Ultimate Creator Hub in Burbank, Backed by Kevin Smith and a Growing Coalition of Entertainment Visionaries

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reel Rejects, one of YouTube’s most beloved movie and pop culture channels with over 1.4 million subscribers and 600 million lifetime views, and Scum & Villainy Cantina, the legendary immersive sci-fi bar that has anchored Hollywood’s geek community for nine years, today announced a live events and recording partnership at the new Scum & Villainy Rendezvous, a flagship experiential destination for creators, fans, and storytellers launching in Burbank, California in 2026.The partnership unites Reel Rejects with Scum & Villainy creator J.C. Reifenberg and designer Jennifer Smith to build what they are calling “the definitive home base for the creator community and modern fandom.” The Rendezvous will house a full-service restaurant and bar, a daytime creator community co-working space, a professional podcast and livestreaming studio, a community event stage, maker workshops, and immersive themed environments, all under one roof in the heart of the entertainment industry.Acclaimed filmmaker, podcaster, and self-described “ambassador of nerdom” Kevin Smith has invested in Scum & Villainy Cantina and is lending his support to the Rendezvous expansion. Smith, whose own career was built on grassroots fandom and independent creative hustle, sees the project as a natural evolution of how fans and creators gather.“After eight years, we know exactly what our Fleet community needs and what makes these spaces thrive,” said J.C. Reifenberg, creator and managing partner of Scum & Villainy Cantina. “Partnering with Reel Rejects gives us the digital reach and another creative team joining our platform to make the Rendezvous not just a local destination, but a global brand. Every night at the Cantina, you can feel the energy of people who finally found their people. We’re building a bigger home for that feeling.”“I’m really excited about this opportunity because it feels like such a natural fit for what Reel Rejects is all about. Scum & Villainy has this vibe where you walk in and it honestly feels like you’re stepping into a world you always wanted to step into, but in this really fun, grown-up way. There’s something about the atmosphere there that makes you feel welcome to be yourself, express what you love, and connect with other people who are on that same wavelength. To me, that’s a huge part of the DNA of Reel Rejects. Yeah, we love the escapism of movies, shows, and these worlds, but just as important is the sense of communion they create. That feeling of being welcomed, being seen, and sharing that passion with others. So the idea of Reel Rejects being able to help. Expand that in any way is something we're genuinely excited for as we look forward to the next stage in Burbank.”— Greg Alba, Founder, The Reel RejectsA Creator Space Where Fandom Comes HomeBurbank is home to Warner Bros., Netflix, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, and thousands of production companies. It draws millions of entertainment tourists year-round and houses one of the densest populations of creative professionals anywhere in the world. Yet the city has lacked a dedicated gathering space where creators and fans can connect, collaborate, and celebrate together outside of conventions and studio lots.The Rendezvous changes that. Reel Rejects will host events, podcast recordings, livestreams, creator interviews, and community events at the new Burbank venue, making the Rendezvous a living, breathing content studio that audiences worldwide can watch, follow, and visit in person. The space will also host rotating creator residencies, giving YouTubers, podcasters, and independent filmmakers professional-grade facilities to produce their work in front of a live community.Multihouse, the LA-based creative studio behind the award-winning MultiCon wildfire recovery benefit, is also joining the venture as an investor and programming partner. Multihouse will develop original programming at Rendezvous, including an immersive TTRPG dining experience with a social impact twist."Scum & Villainy was an essential part of my early LA adventures. Before we had an office, we had that beautiful, wretched hive. What I found there wasn't just great drinks. It was a community. It belonged. It was proof that from all across the country, a group of strangers could walk through the same door and find a home. Multihouse couldn't be more excited to be investing in bringing that magic to Burbank. Fandom is more than escaping to a different world. It's finding community in this one, and understanding the power that comes with that." said Michael Tessler, CEO of Multihouse and founder of the award-winning MultiCon wildfire recovery event.About Reel RejectsFounded by Greg Alba, Reel Rejects is one of the most-followed movie reaction and pop culture commentary channels on YouTube, with over 1.4 million subscribers and more than 600 million lifetime views. Known for their unfiltered enthusiasm and deep fandom knowledge, the Reel Rejects have built a passionate community of fans who tune in daily for trailer reactions, reviews, and creator conversations. Learn more at https://www.youtube.com/@ReelRejects About MultihouseMultihouse is an independent studio and production company specializing in purpose-driven storytelling. Founded by Michael Tessler and Kali Mutty, with locations in Los Angeles and New York, the company serves clients across the nonprofit and entertainment sectors, working at the intersection of creative production, live events, and strategic communications.The company partners with mission-driven organizations, entertainment brands, and cultural institutions to produce work that connects audiences to the stories that matter most. From large-scale events and multimedia campaigns to content strategy and community programming, Multihouse brings a producer's instinct and a storyteller's eye to everything it builds.About Scum & Villainy CantinaScum & Villainy Cantina is the original immersive, multiverse fan experience, operating in Hollywood for over nine years. Created by J.C. Reifenberg and designed by Jennifer Smith, the Cantina is a celebrated destination for pop culture fans, offering themed cocktails, trivia nights, live events, cosplay gatherings, and a community-first atmosphere that has attracted partnerships with Paramount, Nickelodeon, the Roddenberry Foundation, and more. The new Rendezvous location in Burbank expands the concept into a full-scale creator hub and experiential destination. Learn more at https://wefunder.com/scumandvillainycantina

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