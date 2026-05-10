Mark Kopp Foundation Host Widows’ Luncheon and Launches New Website to Expand Community Support

Mark Kopp Foundation expands support for widows and families through a new website, donor platform, and community luncheon.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mark Kopp Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting families and caregivers impacted by ALS and grief, has launched its new website and donor management platform as part of its continued efforts to expand outreach, strengthen community support, and enhance long term care initiatives.As part of this next chapter, the foundation will host a special Widows’ Luncheon on May 24 for 12 women who have experienced the loss of a spouse. The gathering, to be held at Seasons 52 in Jacksonville, is designed to provide connection, encouragement, and meaningful support for widows navigating life after loss.Each guest will be treated to lunch, thoughtful gifts, and an uplifting environment centered on healing, friendship, and community.Founded by Nova Kopp in honor of her late husband, Mark Kopp, who courageously battled ALS, the foundation provides practical assistance, emotional support, advocacy, and compassionate outreach to individuals and families facing terminal illness, caregiving challenges, and grief.“After loss, many widows feel isolated and unseen,” said Kopp. “This Widows’ Luncheon is about reminding these women that they are loved, valued, and not alone. Sometimes healing begins with connection, conversation, and simply being surrounded by people who understand.”The launch of the foundation’s new website and CRM platform will allow the organization to better serve donors, families, volunteers, and community partners while continuing to grow its mission throughout Northeast Florida and beyond.The Mark Kopp Foundation provides direct support through care initiatives, family assistance, encouragement programs, community outreach, and events designed to bring hope and connection to those navigating difficult seasons of life.Community members interested in supporting the foundation, volunteering, or learning more about upcoming initiatives can visit http:// markkoppfoundation.org About the Mark Kopp FoundationThe Mark Kopp Foundation, Inc. was created to support families navigating terminal illness, caregiving challenges, and life after loss inspired by Mark Kopp’s courageous battle with ALS. The foundation’s mission is to uplift caregivers, widows, widowers, and children through advocacy, resources, and community centered programs.Media Contact:Nova KoppMark Kopp FoundationEmail: mailto:novaodettekopp@gmail.com (tel:678-646-4683)

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