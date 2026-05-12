GruntWorx and The CFO Project Announce Partnership to Help Accounting Firms Expand Advisory Services and Capacity

GruntWorx and The CFO Project annouce strategic partnership. The CFO Project logo

“Our partnership with The CFO Project gives firms the operational lift they need to free up time for higher‑value CFO advisory work and operate leaner while scaling faster.” — Julie Pierce, Vice President & General Manager at Gruntworx

HAMPTON, NH, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GruntWorx , a trusted automation partner for tax professionals, and The CFO Project , the premier training platform for accountants and CPAs ready to launch high‑impact CFO Advisory practices, today announced a strategic partnership designed to help firms reduce compliance workload and accelerate their transition into recurring CFO advisory revenue.The partnership brings together two essential components of the high-margin, modern firm model. GruntWorx provides automation that eliminates manual tax preparation tasks, while The CFO Project delivers a simple, repeatable system for offering CFO Advisory services. Together, the organizations aim to give firms a clear path to reclaim capacity, stabilize revenue and build stronger client relationships.“Firms are under tremendous pressure to keep up with compliance demands while also responding to client expectations for deeper financial insight,” said Julie Pierce, Vice President and General Manager of GruntWorx. “Our partnership with The CFO Project gives firms the operational lift they need to free up time and redirect their expertise toward higher‑value CFO advisory work. This collaboration supports our mission to help firms operate leaner and scale faster.”The CFO Project equips accountants with a complete operating system for delivering CFO Advisory services, including how to find and land clients, how to deliver a consistent monthly rhythm of value, and how to build recurring revenue around cash flow leadership. By pairing this system with GruntWorx automation, firms can eliminate the manual work that keeps them stuck in a seasonal cycle and finally create the capacity needed to grow.“Capacity is the number one barrier preventing firms from moving into advisory,” said Dyanna Salcedo, CEO of The CFO Project. “GruntWorx removes the bottlenecks that drain time and energy, and we provide the structure that turns that freed‑up time into meaningful CFO Advisory engagements. Together, we are giving firms a practical and achievable way to transform their business model.”The partnership will include co‑developed resources, webinars, and implementation guides that help firms streamline tax workflows, introduce advisory services, and build recurring revenue without disrupting existing operations.About The CFO ProjectThe CFO Project helps accountants, bookkeepers, and finance professionals add CFO Advisory to their practices with a system they can follow. The program provides a complete operating system for running a CFO Advisory practice, including how to find and land clients, how to deliver a consistent service, and how to build recurring revenue around cash flow leadership. Step‑by‑step training, practical tools, and live coaching from CFO Advisors support professionals who want to build advisory revenue alongside their existing practices.About GruntWorxGruntWorx is a trusted automation partner for tax professionals, offering intelligent tools that streamline document organization, data entry, and workflow management. GruntWorx empowers firms to operate leaner, scale faster, and focus on strategic growth. Firms using GruntWorx consistently report hours saved per return, fewer errors, more capacity without additional hiring, and a calmer, more predictable tax season.

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