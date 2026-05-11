San Gabriel Valley Women’s Summit to Feature Dr. Kimberly Harris and Emmy-Award Winning Actress Mykal-Michelle Harris

Mykal-Michelle Harris and Dr. Harris with Mykal's Emmy. Photo Credit: LillyK Photography

Mother-daughter duo to headline conversations on resilience, leadership, family, and navigating success in today’s world.

The San Gabriel Valley Women’s Summit reflects the spirit of regional unity because when we are rooted in community, we are resilient in crisis and stronger in growth” — said Kalpna Shah, CEO of the Duarte Chamber of Commerce

DUARTE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 San Gabriel Valley Women’s Summit will welcome nationally respected educator and leadership expert Dr. Kimberly J. Harris alongside her daughter, actress and producer Mykal-Michelle Harris, for a special keynote conversation at this year’s event on Friday, May 15, 2026, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Monrovia-Pasadena.Hosted by the Duarte Chamber of Commerce , the Summit’s 2026 theme, “Rooted, Resilient, and Rising,” celebrates the strength women build through community, perseverance, and personal growth. Through inspiring speakers, breakout sessions, and intentional networking, the event creates space for attendees to reflect on their personal journeys while drawing inspiration from women across the San Gabriel Valley.Dr. Kimberly J. Harris, Ed.D., CEO of Mykal’s Corner, Inc. , is a nationally respected educator, entrepreneur, and leadership expert whose career spans more than 30 years across education and entertainment. A former teacher, charter school CEO, and senior leader at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Dr. Harris has dedicated her career to advancing student achievement, supporting families, and empowering educators nationwide. She continues to consult and lead professional development initiatives through organizations including ISTE+ASCD while also guiding families navigating the entertainment industry.Joining her will be her daughter, Mykal-Michelle Harris, an Emmy Award-winning actress, producer, and one of Hollywood’s brightest young stars. Mykal is known for standout roles in Raven’s Home and Mixed-ish, voicing Ariel in Disney Jr.’s Ariel, and appearing in the upcoming Pixar film Toy Story 5. At just 11 years old, she became one of the youngest producers in entertainment history after producing her first show for Disney. Her growing body of work spans major platforms including HBO, Disney+, and ABC.Together, Dr. Harris and Mykal will offer an intergenerational perspective on resilience, identity, parenting, leadership, and remaining grounded while growing under public attention and professional pressure.“The San Gabriel Valley Women’s Summit reflects the spirit of regional unity because when we are rooted in community, we are resilient in crisis and stronger in growth,” said Kalpna Shah, CEO of the Duarte Chamber of Commerce. “This year’s conversation featuring Dr. Kimberly Harris and Mykal-Michelle Harris embodies that message in a powerful and deeply personal way.”The Summit will also feature a wide range of sessions focused on wellness, caregiving, entrepreneurship, and community resilience, including:-“Caregiving – Sandwich Generation: You care for everyone – now it’s time to care for you.” presented by Yvonne Kuo, MSG, CMC, CDP, Family Consultant at the USC Family Caregiver Support Center/LACRC – USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology-“How Three Worked for Me and How it Can Work for You” presented by Maria DeRosa, Founder of Ladies of the Kitchen, LLC-“Breast Cancer, Environmental Health, and Steps We Can Take to Protect Our Bodies and Our Futures” presented by Dr. Mayra Serrano, DrPH, MPH, Associate -Director of Community Outreach & Engagement at City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center-Closing remarks and inspiration from Bonita Marie, CEO of the Bo & Arrow GroupAttendees will also hear from the featured “Resilient Communities Rise Together” panel highlighting women leaders helping communities recover and rebuild following the Eaton Fire, including: Jhoana Hirasuna, Foothill Unity Center, Keshia Darden, Simply Divine, Judy Matthews, President of the Altadena Chamber of Commerce & Civic Association, Laura Ealy, Senior Director of Housing and Community at San Gabriel Valley Habitat for Humanity and Christy Zamani, Executive Director of Day One.Event Details:Date: Friday, May 15, 2026Time: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.Location: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Monrovia-PasadenaCost: $60 chamber members / $65 non-membersRegistration: duartechamber.com/sgvwomenssummitAbout the San Gabriel Valley Women’s Summit: Formerly named the Duarte Women’s Business Expo, the event was founded by the late Duarte Mayor and Councilmember Tzeitel Paras-Caracci to provide tools and resources for women-owned businesses. Relaunched in 2023 as the San Gabriel Valley Women’s Summit, the event has evolved into a regional gathering welcoming women from all walks of life — whether building businesses, changing careers, returning from caregiving, or seeking meaningful connection and inspiration.About the Duarte Chamber of Commerce: The Duarte Chamber of Commerce has served the Duarte business community for over a century, promoting local businesses and strengthening the broader community. Learn more at duartechamber.com.

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