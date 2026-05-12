Katana USA Launches Free Educational Hub on Japanese Sword Craftsmanship as Collector Interest Surges

the tsuba of a japanese sword

New library of in-depth guides covers tsuba, polishing techniques, hamon, and the post-WWII revival of traditional swordsmithing

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Katana USA , an educational publisher and retailer specializing in Japanese swords, today announced the launch of a free reference library covering the metallurgy, history, and collecting of nihonto — the traditional Japanese blades whose secondary market has seen sustained price growth among US collectors over the past five years.The expanded library now covers topics ranging from the differential hardening process that produces the visual hamon (temper line) to the artisan tradition of tsuba (handguard) decoration — areas where new buyers have historically had limited reliable English-language reference material."There is a real knowledge gap between casual buyers and serious collectors," said the editorial team at Katana USA. "Someone walks into the market without knowing the difference between a $300 production blade and a $30,000 NBTHK-certified antique. Bridging that gap is the point of the library."The new resource library includes guides on tsuba (the major schools of Japanese sword handguard production including Goto, Higo, Kaneie, and Shoami), Japanese sword polishing as practiced by the togishi craftsman, the visual identification of hamon temper line patterns including suguha, notare, and choji, and a beginner's guide to authentication and grading through the NBTHK shinsa process.The launch coincides with continued growth in the antique nihonto market. Auction houses including Sotheby's reported sales of authenticated Kamakura and Muromachi-period blades through 2024 and 2025, with NBTHK shinsa certification driving valuation premiums of five to ten times for blades that successfully pass the organization's grading process at the Hozon, Tokubetsu Hozon, and Juyo levels.The traditional Japanese sword craft itself has experienced a remarkable revival. Following the Allied occupation ban on sword production in 1945, the Nihon Bijutsu Token Hozon Kyokai (NBTHK) was established in 1948 to preserve existing blades and advocate for the craft's cultural value. The ban was lifted in 1953, and approximately 200 licensed swordsmiths now operate in Japan under government oversight, producing blades using traditional tamahagane steel smelted from iron sand in tatara furnaces.Katana USA's library serves both new collectors entering the market and experienced enthusiasts seeking deeper technical reference. The guides cover blade anatomy in detail — from the kissaki (point) and boshi (point temper) to the nakago (tang), kurikata (saya cord knob), and koiguchi (saya mouth) — alongside historical features on famous smiths such as Masamune and Muramasa, and the cultural traditions of bushido, iaido, kendo, and tameshigiri test cutting.The library is free and requires no registration. The full collection is available at katana-usa.com.About Katana USA:Katana USA is a US-based publisher and retailer focused on Japanese swords, covering history, metallurgy, fittings, and collecting practice for both new and experienced enthusiasts. The company maintains an editorial library of guides, technical references, and historical features, alongside an online store of hand-forged katana, wakizashi, and related blades.Media contact:contact@katana-usa.comkatana-usa.com

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