THIS IS OUR WHY: DHS Releases Video Honoring Carissa Aspnes Who Was Severely Injured in a Hit-and-Run by an Illegal Alien Who Ran a Stop Sign

President Trump opened the VOICE office to provide support to victims of illegal aliens and their families

WASHINGTON – Today, the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released a video featuring Patricia Fox and Daniel Frick, the Angel family of Carissa ‘Luu’ Aspnes, whose life was upended due to a criminal illegal alien.

Carissa ‘Luu’ Aspnes

On March 28, 2025, in Parker, Colorado, Carissa, 22, was riding on the back of a motorcycle when she was hit by an unlicensed and uninsured illegal alien from Venezuela who ran a stop sign and cut across multiple lanes of traffic. Carissa was thrown headfirst into a concrete barrier and, despite wearing a helmet, she suffered a traumatic brain injury, fractures to her leg, arm, and face, and numerous other injuries. Following the collision, the illegal alien fled the scene. Carissa is now minimally conscious, nonverbal, wheelchair-bound, and uses a feeding tube.

The suspect in the case, Valeria De Los Angeles Bermudez Marcano, is an illegal alien from Venezuela. She came into the country illegally in 2023 and was released by the Biden Administration. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) law enforcement arrested Marcano on January 21, 2026, and deported her on April 2, 2026.

In a recently published video, Carissa’s Angel family praised the VOICE Office.

“Carissa’s story is tragic and completely preventable,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “This hit-and-run by this illegal alien who ran a stop sign disabled Carissa for the rest of her life. This tragedy did NOT have to happen. The Biden Administration RELEASED this illegal alien into our country in 2023. Open border policies have destroyed too many American lives.”

VOICE was created during the first Trump Administration—only for the Biden Administration to shutter its doors and leave victims of illegal alien crime without access to many key support services and resources. Last year on April 9th, the Trump Administration re-opened the VOICE office and put American victims and their families first.

The VOICE Office helps victims of crime and their families by:

Helping victims follow and understand the immigration enforcement and removal process.

Signing victims up to receive automated custody status information on criminal aliens in ICE custody.

Providing additional criminal or immigration history about illegal aliens to victims or their families.

Explaining where a victim may have the opportunity to provide a victim impact statement in applicable cases.

Giving access to social service professionals and local contacts who can help connect victims to resources and service providers.

Over the past year, the VOICE Office fielded nearly 900 calls from victims, family members, and advocates seeking information and assistance. Among those calls, 32% involved violent assault, 15% involved rape or sexual assault, 9% involved homicide or manslaughter, 7% involved family or partner violence, and 6% involved stalking or intimidation.

Contact the VOICE Toll Free Hotline at 1-855-48-VOICE/1-855-488-6423.

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