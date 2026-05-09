ICE Arrests Multiple Pedophiles, Violent Assailants, and Other Criminal Illegal Aliens

Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, the NICE men and women of ICE are removing heinous criminals from American communities

WASHINGTON – Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more criminal illegal aliens convicted for horrific crimes, including FIVE counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, lewd and lascivious acts with a child, meeting and contact with a minor with intent for sex, and assault.

“Each day, the NICE men and women of ICE risk their lives to remove criminal illegal aliens from American neighborhoods,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Yesterday, ICE arrested multiple pedophiles, violent assailants, and robbers. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, ICE will NOT allow criminals to terrorize American citizens.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Isaac Aquino-Zarate, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for FIVE counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child in Parker County, Texas.

Lorenzo Tziquin-Tambriz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old in San Rafael, California.

Heriberto Gonzalez-Patino, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for arranging meeting with minor and contacting minor with intent for sex in Santa Ana, California.

Jeris Lopez-Urroz, a criminal illegal alien from Nicaragua, convicted for assault in Albany, New York.

Victor Figueiredo-De Araujo, a criminal illegal alien from Brazil, convicted for robbery-inflict serious bodily injury in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

# # #