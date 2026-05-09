ICE Asks Montana to Not Release Illegal Alien from Jail Who is Facing Charges for Raping His Dead Girlfriend’s Underage Daughter

The suspect came into the country illegally in 2023 and was released by the Biden Administration

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer asking Montana officials to not release an illegal alien from jail who is charged with raping his dead girlfriend’s underage daughter.

According to local reports, Wualter Jesus Travieso Soto, an illegal alien from Venezuela, took custody of his girlfriend’s three children – none of whom are related to Soto – after she died in a car accident in 2024. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office began investigating him in May of 2025 after the girlfriend’s sister found pictures and videos of Soto kissing the eldest daughter. After the children’s aunt gained guardianship of the three children, the daughter admitted that Soto had raped her several times, including one incident where he also choked her.

Police arrested Soto on February 1, 2026. He now faces felony charges of sexual intercourse without consent with a child under 16. He is currently being held in the Flathead County jail with a $200,000 bail.

“This monster repeatedly raped the child of his dead girlfriend,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “He now faces felony charges of sexual intercourse without consent with a child under 16. He would not be in this country in the first place if it weren’t for the Biden Administration’s disastrous catch and release policies that allowed him into our country. ICE is asking officials in Montana to turn this perverted criminal over to ICE custody so that we can get him off our streets and out of our country. With cooperation from our local partners, we will ensure this predator NEVER harms another innocent child.”

Soto entered the country illegally in 2023 and was released by the Biden Administration.

DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

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