ICE Arrests Multiple Child Predators, a Violent Criminal Who Assaulted a Pregnant Woman, and Drug Traffickers

Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, criminal illegal aliens will be arrested and removed from our communities

WASHINGTON – Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more criminal illegal aliens convicted for horrific crimes, including continuous sexual abuse with a child under 14-years-old, lewd conduct with a minor under 16-years-old, assault on a pregnant woman, cocaine trafficking, and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

“Yesterday, the NICE men and women of ICE arrested child predators, a violent criminal who assaulted a pregnant woman, and cocaine traffickers,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, ICE will continue to arrest and remove violent criminal illegal aliens who should have never been in our country in the first place. If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will find you, arrest you, and you will NEVER return.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Miguel Angel Rodriguez-Ramirez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for continuous sexual abuse with a child under 14-years-old in Redwood City, California.

Enrique Garcia-Pineda, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for lewd conduct with a minor under 16-years-old, in Gooding County, Idaho.

Miguel Simon-Marcial, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for assault on a pregnant woman in Travis County, Texas.

Pedro Fernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for cocaine trafficking in Hialeah, Florida.

Raul Magana-Herrera, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in Tampa, Florida.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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