Meet One of the Media’s ‘Non-Criminals’: ICE Law Enforcement Officers in New Jersey Arrest International Fugitive Wanted for Murder in His Origin Country

Nearly 70% of ICE arrests have been of criminal illegal aliens convicted or charged of a crime in the U.S.–those who committed crimes in foreign countries are not counted in that statistic

WASHINGTON — The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) law enforcement officers in New Jersey arrested an illegal alien who is wanted for murder in Honduras.

On April 20, 2026, ICE law enforcement arrested Fredy Alexander Lopez Lara, an illegal alien from Honduras and fugitive who has an international warrant for homicide in his home country. The warrant was first issued in 2020. ICE arrested Lopez Lara near Eatontown, New Jersey during a vehicle stop.

“The brave men and women of ICE have removed another dangerous criminal from our streets. This illegal alien is wanted for murder in his home country of Honduras,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “This is the kind of illegal alien that the mainstream media falsely describes as a ‘non-criminal’ because he lacks a criminal history in the United States. Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. This statistic does not even include foreign fugitives wanted for crimes in their home country like this illegal alien.”

Lopez Lara illegally entered the United States at an unknown date and location. He will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

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