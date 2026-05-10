Jumbo Bank Statement Mortgage Guide for Utah Self-Employed Borrowers Released by Steve Saxton

Jumbo Bank Statement Mortgage Guide Utah Jumbo Loan Expert / Steve Saxton

Utah mortgage advisor explains jumbo mortgage options, bank statement loans, and non-QM financing strategies for business owners and entrepreneurs

A jumbo bank statement loan is not a shortcut. It is an alternative documentation mortgage strategy for qualified borrowers whose bank statements may provide a clearer picture of income” — Steve Saxton / Jumbo Mortgage Expert

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve Saxton, a Utah-based mortgage loan advisor with 27 years of experience in mortgage lending, has released an educational guide for self-employed borrowers seeking jumbo mortgage financing through bank statement loan options.The guide is designed for Utah business owners, entrepreneurs, 1099 earners, contractors, consultants, real estate professionals, medical practice owners, attorneys, builders, and other self-employed borrowers who may need higher-balance mortgage financing but do not always fit traditional W-2 income documentation guidelines.Jumbo mortgages are becoming an increasingly important topic for Utah borrowers purchasing or refinancing higher-value homes. The Federal Housing Finance Agency announced that the 2026 baseline conforming loan limit for one-unit properties is $832,750 in most of the United States, with a high-cost ceiling of $1,249,125. Loans above applicable conforming limits are generally considered jumbo or non-conforming mortgages, which often require more specialized underwriting, documentation, and lender access.Utah’s strong small-business economy adds to the relevance of the topic. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 2025 Utah Small Business Profile, Utah has 371,569 small businesses, representing 99.4 percent of businesses in the state. The same profile lists 294,809 Utah small businesses without employees, a category that often includes sole proprietors and independent professionals.“Many self-employed borrowers in Utah have strong businesses, strong cash flow, and the ability to purchase a higher-value home, but their income does not always fit neatly into a traditional W-2 lending model,” said Saxton. “A jumbo bank statement loan is not a shortcut. It is an alternative documentation mortgage strategy for qualified borrowers whose bank statements may provide a clearer picture of income than tax returns alone.” Bank statement loans, often categorized within non-QM lending , may allow qualified self-employed borrowers to document income using personal or business bank statements rather than relying solely on tax returns, W-2s, or traditional pay stubs. These programs can be especially relevant for borrowers whose taxable income is reduced by legitimate business deductions, depreciation, retained earnings, or variable revenue patterns.Saxton said the lending landscape for jumbo mortgage and non-QM financing has changed noticeably over the past six months, with lender appetite, documentation requirements, pricing, reserve expectations, and available loan structures continuing to shift. Industry data from the Mortgage Bankers Association has also shown month-to-month movement in jumbo credit availability, including a December decline in the Jumbo Mortgage Credit Availability Index followed by a January increase tied in part to growth in jumbo and non-QM loan programs.“Not every mortgage advisor is equipped to structure a jumbo mortgage for a self-employed borrower,” Saxton said. “These transactions require more than taking an application and running automated findings. The advisor has to understand bank statement income analysis, business cash flow, reserves, lender overlays, debt-to-income structure, property type, credit profile, and which investors are currently offering competitive terms for jumbo and non-QM borrowers.”The guide explains several key areas Utah self-employed borrowers should understand before pursuing a jumbo bank statement mortgage, including personal versus business bank statement documentation, expense factors, credit score expectations, down payment requirements, cash reserves, property eligibility, business history, and how lender guidelines can vary significantly from one program to another.Saxton emphasized that preparation is especially important for self-employed jumbo borrowers in Utah markets such as Salt Lake City, Park City, Provo, Lehi, Draper, St. George, and communities throughout the Wasatch Front.“The biggest mistake self-employed borrowers make is waiting until they have already found the home before reviewing the lending strategy,” said Saxton. “For jumbo mortgage financing, the structure matters. A borrower may have several possible paths, but the right path depends on how the income is documented, how the file is packaged, and which lender has the right appetite for that borrower’s profile.”With nearly three decades in mortgage lending and a focus on jumbo financing, bank statement loans, and non-QM mortgage options, Saxton said his goal is to help Utah borrowers make informed decisions before they enter the purchase or refinance process.“Self-employed borrowers deserve clear guidance,” Saxton said. “The right jumbo mortgage strategy starts with understanding the borrower’s full financial picture, not forcing every business owner into a conventional lending box.”About Steve SaxtonSteve Saxton is a Utah-based mortgage loan advisor with 27 years of experience in mortgage lending. His areas of focus include jumbo mortgage financing, bank statement loans, non-QM mortgage solutions, and mortgage strategies for self-employed borrowers, business owners, entrepreneurs, and high-income professionals.

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