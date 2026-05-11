Where South Florida Families, Music, and Culture Come Together: Little Jam Fest Returns to the University of Miami

Little Jam Fest 2026

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, May 16, the University of Miami Student Center Complex will come alive with music, movement, and multicultural family experiences as Little Jam Fest returns for its third annual celebration. Created by Miami-based children's music company Jam with Jamie, Little Jam Fest has become one of South Florida's growing family-focused events, bringing together more than 1,000 parents, children, educators, and community members for a day centered around music, creativity, and connection.This year's festival places a special spotlight on South Florida's vibrant Hispanic community and the importance of introducing children to music and culture from an early age through bilingual and Spanish-language performances.Featured performers include Miami-based Latin children's artists and entertainers including Little Beats Miami, Jose and Josefina, and PJ Kids, all of whom incorporate Spanish-language music, dance, and interactive cultural experiences into their programming for young children and families. The festival will also welcome Coral Gables Commissioner Richard Lara and Vice Mayor Rhonda Anderson for a special on-stage proclamation and recognition celebrating Little Jam Fest's impact on South Florida families and the local community.Held at the University of Miami, the event creates a unique environment where college students, families, andyoung children can gather together through music and shared experiences. Families can expect live performances, interactive jam sessions, sensory-friendly play zones, youth performers, creative activities, and family-focused experiences throughout the day.“At its core, Little Jam Fest is about bringing families together through joy, music, and community,” saidfounder Jamie Kolnick. “Living in Miami, it’s incredibly important to me that children grow up experiencingdifferent cultures, languages, and styles of music in a way that feels fun, welcoming, and inclusive.”New this year, the festival is also launching “Uplifting Young Voices” in partnership with The Miami Foundation, a program that gives young performers ages 9–16 across South Florida the opportunity to perform live on the festival’s main stage.Unlike traditional children’s events where parents watch from the sidelines, Little Jam Fest encourages families to participate together — singing, dancing, and engaging side-by-side with their children. Over the past two years, the festival has partnered with organizations including Baptist Health, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami Children’s Museum, Tonies, Team Citron, Sunset Pediatrics, and local schools and businesses throughout South Florida.In 2025, the City of Miami Beach officially recognized the festival with a proclamation declaring “Little Jam Fest Day,” acknowledging the event’s growing role in building community through music and family connection. As South Florida families increasingly seek meaningful ways to connect offline and celebrate culture together, Little Jam Fest offers an immersive experience where music becomes a bridge between generations, languages, and communities.

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