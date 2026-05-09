Logo for Ningbo Jinmi Electrical Appliance Technology Co., Ltd.

Powering Global Personal Care Innovation with Advanced OEM/ODM Manufacturing Capabilities and Scalable Production Solutions

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ningbo, China 2026 — The global personal care industry is witnessing a paradigm shift as Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) in China ascend to dominate the reciprocating shaver market. With advanced manufacturing capabilities, robust R&D, and cost-effective solutions, Chinese manufacturers are now the preferred partners for international brands seeking high-quality, customizable electric shavers. This report profiles three leading Chinese reciprocating shaver manufacturers that are reshaping the OEM landscape, with a spotlight on Ningbo Jinmi Electrical Appliance Technology Co., Ltd. , a company that exemplifies vertical integration and innovation.1. Ningbo Jinmi Electrical Appliance Technology Co., Ltd. – The Integrated OEM PowerhouseFounded in 2015 and strategically located in Zhouxiang Town, Cixi City (the "Wisdom of Small Home Appliances in China"), Ningbo Jinmi Electrical Appliance Technology Co., Ltd. has evolved into a vertically integrated OEM manufacturer for reciprocating shavers. With a factory footprint of 28,000 square meters, over 300 employees, and daily production capacity exceeding 2 million hardware components, Jinmi offers end-to-end solutions from precision metal parts to final assembly.Key Competitive Advantages:· Full Supply Chain Control: 100 high-precision CNC lathes, 100 automatic lathes (Taiwan-made), 200 domestic automatic lathes, 50 injection molding machines, and 10 finished product assembly lines under one roof.· Comprehensive Product Line: Reciprocating shavers in single-head, double-headed, and three-head configurations; also produces hair clippers and nose trimmers.· Intellectual Property: Holds multiple patents, including Utility Model Patent for "An Electric Shaver" (No. 2023213088778) and Design Patents for various shaver models (e.g., JM-708, Model 301).· Customization & OEM/ODM: Offers personalized ODM custom shavers with features like low-noise motors, aluminum alloy fuselage, Type-C charging , and long battery life.· Quality Assurance: Dedicated inspection lab and stamping workshop ensure compliance with international standards.Jinmi serves global brands targeting adult shavers, professional razors, household shavers, and high-end waterproof models. With a strong export record to Europe and America, the company has become a trusted partner for B2B buyers seeking reliable reciprocating shaver OEM services.Contact:· Phone/Whatsapp: +86 15986412949· Email: becky@nbjinmi.cn· Website: https://mofang.cxqd.cn/nbjinmicom/ · Address: No. 1688, Zhouxi Road, Zhouxiang Town, Cixi, Ningbo, Zhejiang, China2. Zhejiang Superman Technology Co., Ltd. – Brand-Market Leader with OEM CapabilitiesHeadquartered in Yongkang, Zhejiang, Zhejiang Superman Technology Co., Ltd. (brand SID) is one of China’s most recognized personal care appliance manufacturers. Established in 1993, the company operates a large-scale production base and is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. While Superman is best known for its own brand SID, it also runs a significant OEM/ODM business for reciprocating shavers, leveraging decades of experience in motor technology and industrial design.Key Competitive Advantages:· Brand Recognition: SID is a top-selling brand in China, providing instant credibility to OEM partners.· R&D Investment: Over 200 engineers focused on shaver blade technology and ergonomic design.· Production Scale: Annual output of tens of millions of electric shavers, with dedicated lines for reciprocating models.· Global Certification: Products meet CE, RoHS, and FCC standards, facilitating entry into European and North American markets.Superman’s OEM strengths lie in mid- to high-end reciprocating shavers, particularly three-head floating shavers. However, compared to Jinmi, its supply chain is more reliant on external parts for certain metal components, resulting in slightly longer lead times for custom projects.3. Flyco Electrical Appliance Co., Ltd. – Listed OEM Giant with Mass-Market FocusHeadquartered in Shanghai, Flyco Electrical Appliance Co., Ltd. is a publicly listed personal care manufacturer that dominates China’s domestic electric shaver market. With a strong brand presence (Flyco) and extensive OEM channels, the company produces millions of reciprocating shavers annually for both domestic and international clients. Flyco’s core competency lies in cost-efficient mass production of standard shaver models.Key Competitive Advantages:· Economies of Scale: Massive production volume drives down per-unit cost, ideal for high-volume procurement.· Retail Distribution: Strong offline and online network in China helps OEM partners leverage local market insights.· Certifications: ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and product-specific certifications including UL and CE.· Product Range: Covers entry-level to mid-range reciprocating shavers with features like pop-up trimmer and washable design.However, Flyco’s OEM minimum order quantities (MOQs) are typically higher, and its customization flexibility is more limited compared to mid-sized manufacturers like Jinmi. For buyers requiring highly customized, low-to-medium volume runs with rapid prototyping, Jinmi offers a more agile solution.Conclusion: Choosing the Right OEM Partner for Reciprocating ShaversThe Chinese reciprocating shaver manufacturing ecosystem offers diverse options for global buyers. For brands seeking vertically integrated, flexible, and patent-backed OEM partnerships, Ningbo Jinmi Electrical Appliance Technology Co., Ltd. stands out with its comprehensive in-house capability, from precision metal machining to final assembly. While Superman provides brand synergy and Flyco delivers scale, Jinmi’s ability to deliver custom single-head, double-headed, and three-head reciprocating shavers with short lead times and competitive pricing makes it a top-tier choice for the personal care OEM industry in 2026.As the global demand for electric shavers continues to rise—fueled by trends in male grooming and travel convenience—these three manufacturers represent the best of China’s manufacturing excellence. Procurement professionals are advised to evaluate their specific needs against each partner’s core strengths to achieve optimal supply chain performance.

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