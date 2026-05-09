Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli: Cyber Lab handover at Paballelo Senior Secondary School

Honourable Executive Mayor, Cllr Kazi

Programme Director, Mrs Mazaleni

Principal of Paballelo High School, Gudula

Representatives from the School Governing Body

Distinguished representatives from HUAWEI, especially Deputy CEO Mr Charles Cheng

Representatives from the School District Office

Educators and staff members

Parents and guardians

Members of the Representative Council of Learners

Learners of Paballelo Senior Secondary School

Ladies and gentlemen

Good afternoon,

It is a true honour and deeply personal privilege for me to stand before you today at Paballelo High School.

This school holds a very special place in my heart because this is the very school from which I matriculated. Returning here today, as Deputy Minister in the Presidency, is both humbling and emotional. I am very glad to be back at the institution that helped shape my journey and laid the foundation for my future.

Coming back to these grounds reminds me of the dreams we carried as young learners, the challenges we faced, and the educators who believed in us and encouraged us to aim higher.

And today is no ordinary day, Programme Director. Today marks 30 years since the South African Constitution was adopted by the National Assembly and formally laid the foundation for the democratic South Africa we know today.

This milestone invites all of us, especially young people, to reflect on where this country comes from and where it is going. It reminds us of the sacrifices made by those who fought for freedom, dignity, equality, and justice so that future generations could enjoy opportunities that many were once denied.

It is for this reason that the ongoing review of the history curriculum by the Department of Basic Education is so important. As a country, we must ensure that our young people understand the full story of our nation, our struggles, our triumphs, and the lessons of our past. History is not only about remembering where we come from, it is also about shaping the kind of future we want to build together as South Africans.



Today’s handover ceremony is therefore more than just an official event. It is a meaningful investment in the future of the young people of this community.

I would like to extend sincere appreciation to HUAWEI for partnering with government and the school in support of education and development. Partnerships such as these demonstrate the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors in creating opportunities for our learners.

Education remains one of the most powerful tools we have to transform lives, fight inequality, and build a capable generation that can contribute meaningfully to our country’s development.

To the learners of Paballelo High School, I want to say this:

Your circumstances do not define your destiny. I stand before you today as proof that greatness can emerge from this very school and this very community.

Remain disciplined, work hard, respect your educators and parents, and never stop believing in your potential.

South Africa needs your energy, your ideas, your innovation, and your leadership.

To the educators and staff, thank you for the critical role you continue to play in shaping young minds, often under difficult circumstances. Your commitment does not go unnoticed.

I would also like to encourage all learners here today who are 16 years and older to register to vote. Your voice matters, your future matters, and your participation in our democracy matters. Young people must play an active role in shaping the future of our country. Do not wait until others make decisions on your behalf. Register, participate, and make your voices heard.

To the matric class of 2026, I want to encourage you to make full use of the opportunities that this new lab and its resources will provide. Use this facility to research career opportunities, apply to universities and colleges on time, and prepare yourselves for the future economy. Technology is a gateway to opportunity, and you must use it to unlock your full potential.

Allow me also to extend a sincere word of gratitude to HUAWEI Deputy CEO, Mr Charles Cheng, for your support and commitment to education development in our country. Your contribution today will make a meaningful difference in the lives of many learners at Paballelo High School. We value this partnership and your investment in the future of our young people.



As government, we remain committed to improving educational outcomes and ensuring that learners, particularly in underserved communities, have access to opportunities and resources that prepare them for the future.

I once again thank everyone who made today possible and congratulate Paballelo Senior Secondary School on this important occasion.

I am proud to be home.

I thank you.