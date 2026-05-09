MEC Violet Mathye on horrific crash on the N1 that claimed lives
The Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Ms Violet Mathye, is saddened by a horrific crash that occurred on Thursday at approximately 18h00 on the N1 road, just after the Witvlag turn-off outside Louis Trichardt in the Makhado Municipality.
A bus travelling from Malawi to Gauteng reportedly experienced mechanical failure and was unable to apply brakes, resulting in the vehicle veering off the road and rolling down a deep ravine.
A total of eight passengers lost their lives, seven were declared dead at the scene, while one succumbed to injuries while being transported to hospital. Fourth four passengers sustained injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.
“On behalf of the people of Limpopo, I wish to extend my sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” said MEC Mathye.
The Department will continue with visible law enforcement operations along that stretch of the N1 in an effort to reduce road carnages.
Motorists are once again urged to conduct comprehensive pre-trip inspections at all times to ensure that vehicles are roadworthy before travelling.
Enquiries:
MEC Media Liaison Officer
Mr Dali Tshifhiwa
Cell: 082 904 0262
Departmental Spokesperson
Ms Mabatha Mashudu
Cell: 072 180 4275
Departmental Media Relations
Matome Tauetsoala
Cell: 060 980 6340
#ServiceDeliveryZA
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.