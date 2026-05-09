MEC Violet Mathye on horrific crash on the N1 that claimed lives

The Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Ms Violet Mathye, is saddened by a horrific crash that occurred on Thursday at approximately 18h00 on the N1 road, just after the Witvlag turn-off outside Louis Trichardt in the Makhado Municipality.

A bus travelling from Malawi to Gauteng reportedly experienced mechanical failure and was unable to apply brakes, resulting in the vehicle veering off the road and rolling down a deep ravine.

A total of eight passengers lost their lives, seven were declared dead at the scene, while one succumbed to injuries while being transported to hospital. Fourth four passengers sustained injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

“On behalf of the people of Limpopo, I wish to extend my sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” said MEC Mathye.

The Department will continue with visible law enforcement operations along that stretch of the N1 in an effort to reduce road carnages.

Motorists are once again urged to conduct comprehensive pre-trip inspections at all times to ensure that vehicles are roadworthy before travelling.

Enquiries:

MEC Media Liaison Officer

Mr Dali Tshifhiwa

Cell: 082 904 0262

Departmental Spokesperson

Ms Mabatha Mashudu

Cell: 072 180 4275

Departmental Media Relations

Matome Tauetsoala

Cell: 060 980 6340

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