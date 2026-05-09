Deputy Minister Narend Singh calls for stronger governance, community partnerships and a new economic vision for iSimangaliso

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Mr Narend Singh, has concluded a strategic three-day induction and oversight engagement with the newly appointed Board of iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority, aimed at repositioning the World Heritage Site as both a globally respected conservation asset and a sustainable tourism and investment destination.

The induction programme, held from 5 to 7 May 2026 in St Lucia, KwaZulu-Natal, brought together the Department, the Board, management, and Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, the managing authority responsible for conservation operations within the park.

Speaking during the engagement, Deputy Minister Singh emphasised that the induction was intended as a strategic working engagement focused on interrogating the long-term governance, conservation sustainability, and economic future of iSimangaliso.

“iSimangaliso is one of South Africa’s greatest natural assets and a globally recognised World Heritage Site. The critical question before us is: what are we doing with this asset, and how do we ensure that it delivers on conservation, tourism growth, economic sustainability, and meaningful community development?” said Deputy Minister Singh.

Discussions centred on strengthening conservation management and accountability, reviewing governance arrangements between iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority and Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, and exploring opportunities to enhance tourism infrastructure, revenue generation, public-private partnerships, community participation, and long-term investment into the park.

The Deputy Minister stressed that the protection of the park’s World Heritage status remains non-negotiable and that all future development must support the ecological integrity and biodiversity value that informed its international recognition.

A key outcome of the engagement was the need to reposition iSimangaliso as a sustainable conservation economy capable of attracting strategic investment while maintaining its biodiversity obligations.

“The future sustainability of iSimangaliso cannot rely solely on state funding. We must think differently about tourism infrastructure, concession models, partnerships, marketing, and how communities meaningfully benefit from the economic value of the park,” the Deputy Minister said.

The Board was encouraged to begin developing a long-term economic strategy aimed at unlocking phased infrastructure development, tourism and investment opportunities, concession and public-private partnership models, stronger destination marketing, and greater community participation in tourism-linked economic activities within and around the park.

The programme included oversight visits to key operational and tourism sites across the park, including Eastern Shores, Cape Vidal Resort, Bhangazi Bush Lodge, Charters Creek Lodge, and the St Lucia Estuary.

The Deputy Minister and Board also engaged with commercial and small-scale farmers regarding concerns around vegetation overgrowth and sediment blockages affecting river conveyance and agricultural activities on the Msunduzi and Mfolozi Flats.

The Department and Board committed to pursuing collaborative interventions that balance environmental obligations with practical socio-economic solutions, including scientific assessments, vegetation clearing, hydrographic monitoring, and stakeholder coordination.

“Conservation and development cannot exist separately. The long-term success of iSimangaliso depends on strong governance, protected biodiversity, strategic investment, and genuine partnerships with communities and stakeholders,” said Deputy Minister Singh.

The Department, Board, and management reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening governance systems, safeguarding the ecological integrity of the park, and positioning iSimangaliso as a leading global conservation and tourism destination.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Zolile Nqayi

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