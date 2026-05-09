Presidency notes Constitutional Court judgment in the case challenging the National Assembly’s decision

Statement on the Constitutional Court Judgement on Economic Freedom Fighters V Speaker of the National Assembly



The Presidency has noted the judgment of the Constitutional Court in the case brought by the Economic Freedom Fighters challenging the National Assembly’s decision with respect to Section 89 proceedings against the President.

President Cyril Ramaphosa respects the Constitutional Court’s judgment and reaffirms his commitment to the Constitution, the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law.

President Ramaphosa has been consistent in providing his full assistance to the various enquiries into this matter.

President Ramaphosa maintains that no person is above the law and that any allegations should be subjected to due process without fear, favour or prejudice.

The President calls on all South Africans to respect the Constitutional Court judgment and all judicial institutions.