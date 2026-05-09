Western Cape Government strengthens readiness as another two cold fronts approaches

The Western Cape Government has strengthened its disaster readiness measures as the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued updated warnings for two intense cold fronts expected to impact parts of the province from Sunday until Tuesday.

This follows ongoing response efforts in the Garden Route and surrounding areas, where emergency services and humanitarian partners continue to assist affected communities after recent severe weather incidents.

According to SAWS, multiple cold fronts are expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and rough sea conditions. As such, the following warnings have been issued:

An Orange Level 8 Warning for rainfall accumulation of 100mm to 200mm is issued along the escarpment, impacting municipalities such as Drakenstein, Stellenbosch, the western parts of Theewaterskloof, Breede Valley and Witzenberg. Some mountainous areas could receive up to 200mm to 300mm during this period.

An Orange Level 6 for strong to gale force winds, with gusts up to 100-120km/h along the coastline. This will result in rough sea conditions with waves of between 4m and 6m on Sunday, increasing to 6.5m to 7.5m on Monday.

An Orange Level 5 Warning is issued for windy conditions gusting up to 100-120km/h over parts of the Cape Winelands and the western parts of the Central Karoo. These conditions may lead to falling trees and damage to infrastructure.

A Yellow Level 2 Warning is issued for disruptive snowfall of 10-20cm over the high-lying areas of the Karoo Hoogland municipality and parts of the Cape Winelands District in mountain areas.

The Provincial Disaster Management Centre has activated coordination mechanisms across all districts and in the City of Cape Town, with all disaster management centres placed on high alert ahead of the approaching system.

Municipalities and response agencies are actively preparing for potential flooding, road closures, wind damage and disruptions to essential services.

Ongoing response efforts in the Garden Route continue to focus on humanitarian assistance, infrastructure restoration and support to affected communities.

Residents are urged to:

Monitor official communication channels for the latest updates

Avoid unnecessary travel during severe conditions

Exercise caution near rivers, low-lying bridges and coastal areas

Secure loose objects and prepare for strong winds

Further information will be shared via official Western Cape Government platforms and media briefings.

Media enquiries:

Wouter Kriel

Spokesperson for Minister Anton Bredell

Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning

Cell: 079 694 3085

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