Minister Parks Tau welcomes China’s temporary zero-tariff preference scheme for South African exports

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau welcomes the announcement by the Government of the People’s Republic of China regarding the introduction of a temporary zero-tariff preference scheme for 20 non-least developed African countries, including South Africa.

This measure follows an announcement by President Xi on 14 February 2026, that China will implement zero-tariff to African countries that it has diplomatic relations. The least developed countries are already enjoying the duty-free treatment in the Chinese market following the announcement at the Forum for China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

From 1 May 2026 to 30 April 2028, qualifying South African goods exported to China will benefit from zero customs duties under this scheme, subject to compliance with the applicable tariff schedule and rules of origin.

Exporters are advised that access to the preference is conditional on meeting the prescribed rules of origin, including product-specific requirements, and on submitting a valid Certificate of Origin, for customs clearance in China.

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) is working with the South African Revenue Services (SARS) on the customs procedures and the necessary changes to legislation that need to be implemented, including with regard to issuing the certificate of origin. In relation to products already in the water, if a certificate of origin is not issued before or at the time of shipment, the importer will have to pay a deposit. After the importer submits the requested documents, the deposit can be refunded. The certificate of origin shall be marked “ISSUED RETROSPECTIVELY” and shall be valid for one year from the date of shipment.

While the scheme applies across a broad range of products, certain goods may be subject to specific conditions, including tariff rate quotas. Exporters are therefore encouraged to familiarise themselves with the detailed tariff schedule and rules of origin documentation to ensure full compliance and optimal utilisation of the preferences.

This preferential market access framework offers a strategic opportunity for South Africa to enhance export competitiveness, diversify into higher-value-added products, and expand market access for agricultural, industrial, and beneficiated goods. It also supports broader national objectives, including industrial development, employment creation, and export-led growth.

the dtic, in collaboration with relevant government departments and stakeholders, has initiated the necessary processes to facilitate the implementation of the preference scheme.

The Export Help Desk within the dtic, will serve as a central point of contact for guidance, queries, and assistance to support traders and guide on the necessary compliance and market access processes. The Export Help Desk can be accessed as follows: exports@thedtic.gov.za.

In addition, a comprehensive Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document as a guide to exporters will be put on the dtic website.

According to Minister Tau, this zero-tariff treatment preference scheme is signal of strong relations that China has with the African continent and a significant outcome of FOCAC 2024. The scheme offers South African exporters a meaningful opportunity to expand into one of the world’s largest and most dynamic consumer markets. Further, Minister added that these developments compliment the diversification strategy initiated by the dtic aimed at creating resilience of the South African economy.

The links to the tariff schedule with qualifying products and the rules of origin can be accessed at:

For tariff schedule:

http://gss.mof.gov.cn/gzdt/zhengcefabu/202604/t20260428_3988616.htm.

For rules of origin:

http://www.customs.gov.cn/customs/2026-04/29/article_2026042908570039662.html

Enquiries:

Ministerial Spokesperson

Kaamil Alli

Cell: 082 520 6813

WhatsApp: 082 520 6813

E-mail: KAlli@thedtic.gov.za

Director: Media Relations

Bongani Lukhele

Tel: (012) 394 1643

Cell: 079 5083 457

WhatsApp: 074 2998 512

E-mail: BLukhele@thedtic.gov.za

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