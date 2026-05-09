MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela engages Hammanskraal communities on interventions to restore bus services, 9 May

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, and Tshwane MMC for Roads and Transport, Cllr Tlangi Mogale, will on Saturday, 09 May 2026, convene a public meeting to outline strategic interventions aimed at addressing the enduring public transport challenges faced by communities in Hammanskraal.

This engagement, a joint intergovernmental initiative, is undertaken to provide bus commuters as well as community members with the opportunity and platform to highlight various transportation issues that impact them on a daily basis.

Moreover, it aims to promote active participation in finding sustainable solutions towards subsidised bus operations in the region.

The meeting will also support the officialisation of commuter structures and promote healthy, reciprocal relationships between communities, commuters, as well as the Department.

This initiative is in alignment with the Department’s strategic objective of #GrowingGautengTogether through Smart Mobility.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Saturday, 9 May 2026

Time: 9h00

Venue: Mandela Community Hall, Hammanskraal, Tshwane

Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Ms Rofhiwa Tshitahe on 065 663 4819.

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