Lifeline Rehab Islamabad Recognised Among Pakistan's Top Addiction and Mental Health Treatment Centres for 2026

Dr. Fazal Wahid at the Lifeline Rehab Center, leading the team with dedication and compassion in a modern healthcare setting. The welcoming interior of Lifeline Rehab Center, showcasing a comfortable and calming environment for addiction and social psychology A therapy session in progress at Lifeline Rehab Center, where the staff engages with patients in a comfortable and supportive environment.

Dual-accredited by ACTD USA and IHRA Pakistan, Lifeline Rehab Islamabad expands evidence-based addiction and mental health treatment services across Pakistan.

Addiction is not a moral failure; it is a medical condition. We combine world-class clinical expertise with genuine compassion to help every individual reclaim their life with dignity.” — Dr. Fazal Wahid, CEO of Lifeline Rehab Center

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN, ISLAMABAD CAPITAL TERRITORY, PAKISTAN, May 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lifeline Rehab Center, Islamabad's pioneering luxury rehabilitation center, has been recognised among Pakistan's top addiction and mental health treatment facilities for 2026, a distinction built on seven years of clinical excellence, dual international accreditation, and a proven track record of transforming lives across the country. As Pakistan's addiction and mental health crisis deepens, Lifeline Rehab Center is responding with expanded services, a growing team of foreign-qualified specialists, and a commitment to making world-class recovery care accessible to every family that needs it.

Pakistan is facing a significant and largely underdiscussed public health crisis. Millions of individuals across the country struggle with substance use disorders involving drugs, alcohol, opioids, methamphetamine (ICE), prescription medications, and other dependencies. Simultaneously, mental health conditions including depression, anxiety, PTSD, bipolar disorder, ADHD, and schizophrenia affect a vast portion of the population, yet remain heavily stigmatised and chronically undertreated. Families are left to navigate these challenges without guidance, support, or access to professional care that meets international standards.

Lifeline Rehab was established precisely to address this gap. Located in the serene, green surroundings of Bani Gala, Islamabad, the center offers a sanctuary of healing where individuals and their families receive the clinical expertise, compassionate support, and personalised care that genuine recovery demands.

What sets Lifeline Rehab Center apart from other rehabilitation centers in Islamabad and across Pakistan is its dual international accreditation. The center is fully accredited by the Accreditation Council for Treatment and Development (ACTD USA) and approved by the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA Pakistan), credentials that represent rigorous global standards for safety, clinical ethics, and treatment effectiveness. This makes Lifeline Rehab Center one of the very few rehabilitation centers in Pakistan to hold both national and international accreditation simultaneously.

These accreditations are not ceremonial. They govern every aspect of the center's operations, from the qualifications of its medical team and the evidence-base of its therapies to its safety protocols, patient confidentiality policies, and aftercare frameworks. Families searching for a rehabilitation center in Islamabad or anywhere in Pakistan can be assured that choosing Lifeline Rehab means choosing care that has been independently verified to the highest standards.

At the heart of Lifeline Rehab's approach is its acclaimed Mind, Body, and Soul programme, a holistic treatment philosophy that recognises recovery as far more than achieving abstinence. True healing requires restoring emotional wellbeing, rebuilding healthy relationships, rediscovering purpose, and developing the life skills needed to thrive after discharge.

Lifeline Rehab Center offers a full continuum of care for drug addiction treatment in Pakistan, including medically supervised detoxification, residential inpatient treatment, flexible outpatient programmes, and structured aftercare. The center treats a wide spectrum of dependencies including alcohol, opioids, heroin, cocaine, ICE (methamphetamine), cannabis, ketamine, prescription medications, nicotine, and more. Treatment programmes run for a structured 120-day duration, followed by twelve follow-up sessions over six months, ensuring that recovery continues long after a patient leaves the facility.

Therapeutic modalities include Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), Motivational Enhancement Therapy (MET), 12-step facilitation, trauma-informed care, family therapy, group therapy, individual counselling, yoga, meditation, art therapy, mindfulness practices, and physical fitness programmes using the center's fully equipped gym and sports grounds. Private, luxury accommodation ensures patients can focus entirely on their healing in an environment of comfort and tranquility.

Recognising that addiction and mental health rarely exist in isolation, Lifeline Rehab Center provides comprehensive dual-diagnosis treatment. The center's psychiatrists and clinical psychologists offer specialised care for depression, anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, PTSD, ADHD, schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, personality disorders, integrating therapy, medication management, and emotional support into each patient's personalised treatment plan.

This dual-focus approach, treating both the addiction and any co-occurring mental health condition simultaneously, significantly improves long-term recovery outcomes and reduces the risk of relapse. It reflects Lifeline Rehab's core belief: that every patient deserves care that treats the whole person, not just the presenting symptoms.

Following years of success as the leading rehabilitation center in Islamabad, Lifeline Rehab has now expanded its services to Lahore, bringing the same dual-accredited, evidence-based, luxury rehabilitation experience to Pakistan's second-largest city. The Lahore center offers the full range of Lifeline's addiction and mental health treatment programmes, providing individuals across Punjab with access to care that previously required travel to the capital.

Lifeline Rehab's multidisciplinary team includes foreign-qualified psychiatrists, experienced medical doctors, certified clinical psychologists, meditation and yoga therapists, paramedics, and dedicated support staff. Featured on national television programmes for its innovative and effective approach, the center has spent seven years building a reputation that families and medical professionals across Pakistan trust. Every treatment plan is tailored individually, because no two journeys to recovery are the same.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction or a mental health condition, Lifeline Rehab's team is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Confidential consultations are available at no obligation. With a serene facility, internationally accredited programmes, and a team that genuinely cares, Lifeline Rehab offers not just treatment, but transformation.

To learn more or to arrange a confidential consultation, visit www.lifelinerehabs.com or call +92 313 0000051.

About Lifeline Rehab

Lifeline Rehab is Pakistan's leading luxury rehabilitation and mental health treatment center, headquartered in Bani Gala, Islamabad, with a facility in Lahore. Accredited by ACTD USA and approved by IHRA Pakistan, Lifeline Rehab has over seven years of experience delivering evidence-based, personalised addiction and mental health care through its Mind, Body, and Soul approach. The center offers detox, inpatient, outpatient, and aftercare programmes for individuals battling substance use disorders and mental health conditions. Address: 398 Lane No. 1, Lake View Lanes Barakahu, Bani Gala, Islamabad, Pakistan. Phone: +92 313 0000051.

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