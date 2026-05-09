Division of Criminal Justice Announces Publication of the Second Edition of the Connecticut Prosecution Standards

ROCKY HILL - Chief State’s Attorney Patrick J. Griffin, together with Connecticut’s thirteen State’s Attorneys, today announced the publication of the Second Edition of the Connecticut Prosecution Standards.

The Second Edition of the Connecticut Prosecution Standards serves as a comprehensive set of principles and best practices that reflect the professionalism, fairness, and integrity that define prosecution in Connecticut. Drawing on national models while tailored specifically to the state’s laws and practices, the Standards are designed to support prosecutors in fulfilling their responsibilities with consistency, clarity, and the highest ethical commitment.

Chief State’s Attorney Griffin emphasized that the updated Standards are intended not to impose new requirements but to clearly articulate the Division’s established values and expectations.

“The Standards are a memorialization of the Division’s long-standing and unwavering commitment to the highest standards of ethical and professional conduct,” Chief State’s Attorney Griffin said. “These standards don’t create new obligations on prosecutors. They simply affirm what the law is on one hand, and the commitment that we, and the generations of prosecutors before us, have had to the law. The Standards tell the public who we are and what we stand for. They reflect the Division’s continued commitment to transparency and fidelity to the law on behalf of the citizens of Connecticut.”

Chief State’s Attorney Griffin noted that the Standards aim to ensure consistency across Connecticut’s judicial districts without creating undue rigidity. They are designed to eliminate unwarranted disparities while preserving the discretion and flexibility essential to the prosecutorial function.

The Standards provide essential guidance to prosecutors as they make decisions relating to all aspects of the prosecutorial function. Since their introduction three years ago, the Standards have served as a foundation for strengthened Division‑wide training.

The Office of Ethics and Professional Standards, established by Chief State’s Attorney Griffin shortly after his appointment in May 2022 to strengthen accountability, support training, and update ethical standards, has played a central role in guiding the development of the updated Standards.

“It is my hope, and the hope of Connecticut’s States Attorneys, that these standards will further serve to promote public confidence and assure the public that our decisions are based firmly in the law and are the result of a fair and unbiased evaluation of every individual case,” Chief State’s Attorney Griffin said.

Chief State’s Attorney Griffin extends his sincere appreciation to the Division members whose work shaped the Standards and to Connecticut’s thirteen State’s Attorneys for their strong support throughout the process - Margaret E. Kelley (Ansonia/Milford Judicial District); Joseph T. Corradino (Bridgeport Judicial District); David R. Applegate (Danbury Judicial District); Sharmese L. Walcott (Hartford Judicial District); David R. Shannon (Litchfield Judicial District); Michael A. Gailor (Middlesex Judicial District); Christian M. Watson (New Britain Judicial District); John P. Doyle, Jr. (New Haven Judicial District); Paul J. Narducci (New London Judicial District); Paul J. Ferencek (Stamford/Norwalk Judicial District); Craig P. Nowak (Tolland Judicial District); Maureen T. Platt (Waterbury); and John F. Fahey (Windham Judicial District).

The Second Edition of the Connecticut Prosecution Standards is available to the public on the Division of Criminal Justice’s website. To view the Second Edition, click this link.