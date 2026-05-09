Judge Sentences Bridgeport Man on Sexual Assault, Risk of Injury Charges

(Milford, CT) - Margaret E. Kelley, Ansonia/Milford Judicial District State’s Attorney, today announced that the Honorable Kevin S. Russo on April 23, 2026 sentenced Melvin Dixon, age 47, of Bridgeport, to a total effective sentence of 25 years in prison, execution suspended after 15 years served, and 15 years of probation, for repeatedly sexually assaulting a child. The defendant is required to maintain lifetime registration on the state’s Sex Offender Registry.

The defendant previously pleaded guilty in Superior Court in Milford to three counts of Sexual Assault in the First Degree, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-70(a)(2), and two counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53-21(a)(2). The offenses occurred from 2017 through 2020, first in Ansonia, and then in Seymour after the family moved to that location, when the victim was between the ages of seven and ten years old. She disclosed the crimes to her elementary school teacher while the defendant was incarcerated on unrelated charges. The defendant had resided with the family during the time of the crimes.

The case was prosecuted by State’s Attorney Kelley, with the assistance of Inspector Robert Winkler, Victim Advocate Ramika Fountain and Detective Richard Esposito of the Ansonia Police Department and Detective Christa Ventura of the Seymour Police Department.