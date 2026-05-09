Europe Day is also an opportunity to reflect on our responsibility in shaping our shared future

SLOVENIA, May 9 - “Europe’s strength is founded on democracy, respect for the rule of law and the protection of human rights. At a time when the international order is increasingly shaped by the logic of power, it is vital that the EU remains a credible alternative to a model based solely on force. Let Europe Day also serve as an opportunity to reflect both on the benefits we all share and on our collective responsibility to shape a common European future,” emphasised Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon.

In a world marked by geopolitical conflict, economic uncertainty and rapid technological change, questions are often raised as to whether the EU is equipped to respond effectively to global challenges. Slovenia emphasises that unity, close policy coordination and a comprehensive approach are essential to strengthening and preserving Europe’s influence in the world. The EU is a unique political project that continues to evolve and adapt to new circumstances.

In the current geopolitical environment, the EU must strengthen its economic power by further deepening and developing the single market, which is founded on the principle of the four freedoms. Only in this way will Europe be able to preserve its social and economic model, based on individual freedoms and sustainable development. A stronger Europe project must also reinforce collective security and enhance the EU’s capacity to protect its interests independently. To strengthen its role as a global partner, the EU must improve its ability to take timely decisions and act strategically at critical moments. Slovenia advocates an EU that is capable of effective action while remaining firmly committed to its fundamental principles.

Internally, Europe’s future strength will depend on the resilience of its democracies and shared values, as well as on its ability to act in line with the aspirations of the majority of Europeans. Polarisation and internal divisions weaken collective efforts towards social and economic progress and diminish Europe’s capacity to act effectively. Externally, the EU will be stronger and more influential the more consistently it speaks and acts in accordance with its values and the fundamental principles of international law, and the more resolutely it defends them globally.

Slovenia is fully aware that the strength of each individual Member State is closely linked to the strength of the European Union as a whole. This year marks the 22nd anniversary of Slovenia’s accession to the EU. During this period, the EU has grown to become the world’s largest integrated market. This has brought Slovenia over two decades of progress, stability, freedom and security. Our country therefore remains a strong advocate of EU enlargement as a strategic investment in the peace, stability and prosperity of the European continent. On Europe Day, Slovenia also wishes to reaffirm its commitment to active and responsible participation in discussions on the future of the EU and its internal reforms.