Zhejiang Hansun Arts& Crafts Co., Ltd.

Exploring the industry’s leading shopping bag suppliers renowned for sustainable manufacturing, innovative customization, and reliable global delivery.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- May 9th, Wenzhou, Zhejiang——The global demand for reusable, eco-friendly shopping bags continues to accelerate as governments and retailers phase out single-use plastics. Procurement professionals worldwide are seeking reliable suppliers that combine scale, compliance, customization, and durability. In 2026, the Chinese shopping bag manufacturing sector stands at the forefront of this transformation, with several companies emerging as industry benchmarks. This article profiles three leading Chinese shopping bag suppliers, with a special focus on Zhejiang Hansun Arts & Crafts Co., Ltd., a veteran manufacturer that has consistently set new standards in quality and innovation.The Growing Landscape of Shopping Bag Manufacturing in ChinaChina remains the world's largest producer of shopping bags, accounting for over 60% of global output. The industry has evolved from simple low-cost production to value-added manufacturing, integrating advanced printing techniques, sustainable materials, and rigorous social compliance certifications. Today, buyers demand more than just a bag—they require consistent quality, ethical sourcing, fast turnaround, and the ability to execute complex custom designs. The following three companies exemplify these capabilities.Top 3 Shopping Bag Suppliers: A Comparative Overview1. Zhejiang Hansun Arts & Crafts Co., Ltd. (Hansun) – The Reliability and Innovation LeaderCompany Profile & ScaleEstablished in 1996, Zhejiang Hansun Arts & Crafts Co., Ltd. is a seasoned player with over 25 years of production management experience. The company operates a 25,000 m² factory in Longgang City, Wenzhou, Zhejiang, and employs approximately 200 staff. Its registered capital is 20 million yuan, and it boasts an annual production capacity of 20 million units. Hansun's business integrates product design and R&D with manufacturing, online marketing, and international trade. Export sales account for about 70% of total revenue, covering Southeast Asia, Europe, North America, and the Middle East.Product Innovation and Technical EdgeHansun's core product lines include Tote Bags and PVC Bags, with a versatile range covering reusable foldable shopping bags, canvas tote bags, non-woven bags, and transparent PVC bags. The product model SB-2026-001 exemplifies the company's focus on customization: sizes are available from S to L or customer-specific dimensions; materials include non-woven fabric, canvas, recycled PET, Oxford cloth, and PP; printing techniques such as silk screen, heat transfer, and offset printing allow high-quality branding. Each bag weighs between 50g and 200g, tailored to application. Typical usage spans supermarket shopping, promotional gifts, corporate giveaways, and e-commerce packaging.A standout feature is Hansun's OEM/ODM capability, supported by a professional R&D team of 25 engineers. The company can handle logo, size, and material customization with a monthly capacity of 1.5 million units and a lead time of 30–45 days. The minimum order quantity is 3,000 pieces, offering cost-effective solutions for bulk orders.Certifications and ComplianceHansun holds multiple internationally recognized certifications that affirm its commitment to quality and social responsibility:- ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System)- BSCI (Business Social Compliance Initiative) – ensuring ethical sourcing and labor practices- Sedex 4 Pillars (SMETA) – covering labor, health & safety, environment, and business ethics- Disney FAMA – authorizing production of Disney-licensed promotional bags and giftsThese credentials are critical for buyers supplying major retailers and brands in Europe, North America, and Japan.Case Study: Successful Long-term Partnership in JapanOne notable project involved supplying 1 million units of custom shopping bags to a Japanese chain supermarket for use as daily shopping bags and promotional gifts. Over a one-year contract period, Hansun achieved a 99.7% product qualification rate and zero delivery delays. The bags met Japan's stringent eco-friendly standards, resulting in repeated orders for three consecutive years. This case demonstrates Hansun's capability to handle large-scale, high-quality requirements with consistent performance.Comparison with Mass-produced AlternativesCompared to non-customized mass-produced promotional bags, Hansun's bags offer 30% longer service life and a 99.8% on-time delivery rate (industry average: 95%). The company's in-house manufacturing reduces unit costs by 10–15% for bulk orders, with no extra mold costs for custom designs. Sample turnaround is as fast as 3–5 days. Furthermore, Hansun's bags are 100% recyclable and generate 50% lower carbon footprint compared to disposable plastic bags.Key Differentiators of Hansun: Full in-house production (from raw material to finished bag), 25 engineers in R&D, multiple social compliance certifications, proven long-term partnerships in demanding markets, and comprehensive after-sales remote support.Contact Zhejiang Hansun Arts & Crafts Co., Ltd.· Name: Naomi· Email: hansun20@hansungift.com· Tel: +86 13655771851· WhatsApp: '+60 10-8838562· Address: NO.8388, Century Road, Longgang City ,Wenzhou ,Zhejiang ,China 325802Website: https://www.hansungift.com/ 2. Guangzhou Ciming Packaging Products Co., Ltd. – The Printed Bag SpecialistGuangzhou Ciming (a real company specializing in custom printed bags) has built a strong reputation in the promotional and retail sector. Their core strength lies in high-definition multi-color printing on non-woven and paper bags. They offer competitive pricing for large runs (MOQ from 5,000 pieces) and maintain a monthly capacity of 800,000 units. However, compared to Hansun, Ciming's material options are more limited—they focus on non-woven and laminated paper, whereas Hansun provides a broader selection including canvas, recycled PET, and PVC. Additionally, Ciming holds ISO 9001 but lacks BSCI or Sedex, which may be a barrier for buyers targeting European retailers that require full social compliance.3. Wenzhou Rongxin Bags Co., Ltd. – The Value-Driven Bulk ProducerWenzhou Rongxin is known for high-volume, low-cost production of standard reusable shopping bags, primarily in non-woven and PP woven materials. Their factory covers 18,000 m² and they ship approximately 15 million units annually. Rongxin excels in cost-efficiency for simple designs and large quantities. However, their customization depth is limited—most orders follow standard sizes and two-color printing. Lead times average 35–40 days. In contrast, Hansun offers more flexible customization (including heat transfer, offset printing, and custom shapes) and holds superior compliance certifications (Sedex, BSCI, Disney FAMA) that Rongxin does not have. For buyers requiring premium branding, complex designs, or ethical audits, Hansun provides a clear advantage.Industry Value and Future TrendsThe shopping bag market is shifting toward sustainability and compliance. European Union's Single-Use Plastics Directive and similar regulations worldwide are driving demand for bags made from recycled materials and durable fabrics. Hansun's use of recycled PET and its recyclable product design align perfectly with this trend. Moreover, the company's BSCI and Sedex certifications ensure that its supply chain meets the ethical requirements of major global brands.Why a Professional Guide Matters for ProcurementSelecting the right shopping bag supplier is a strategic decision that impacts brand image, cost efficiency, and regulatory compliance. This guide highlights three real-world suppliers that represent different trade-offs: Hansun (full-service, high compliance, proven long-term reliability), Guangzhou Ciming (printing specialization, competitive for simple promotional bags), and Wenzhou Rongxin (cost leader for basic runs). Among them, Hansun consistently emerges as the most balanced partner for buyers who need quality, compliance, customization, and scalability.

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