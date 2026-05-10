Al Mustafa Welfare Trust Launches Qurbani 2026 Campaign to Feed More Than 3 Million People This Eid al-Adha

Al Mustafa Welfare Trust launches its Qurbani 2026 campaign, Carry Mercy Forward with donations starting from £25, delivering Sharia-compliant Qurbani to over 3 million people across 21 countries this Eid al-Adha 2026. A young beneficiary receives her Qurbani meat package delivered by Al Mustafa Welfare Trust, bringing the joy of Eid al-Adha to vulnerable families across 21 countries through your Qurbani donation in the UK. An Al Mustafa Welfare Trust field team distributes Qurbani meat packages directly to families in need, your Qurbani donation in the UK reaches vulnerable communities across 21 countries every Eid al-Adha.

UK's leading Muslim charity opens Qurbani 2026 donations from £25, aiming to reach more than 3 Million people across 21 countries this Eid al-Adha 2026.

Every Qurbani donation we receive this Eid al-Adha 2026 means another family receives fresh meat and dignity, for many, the only hot meal they will have all year.” — said Abdul Razzaq Sajid, Chairman of Al Mustafa Welfare Trust

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Eid al-Adha 2026 draws near, Al Mustafa Welfare Trust, one of the UK's most trusted Muslim charities with over 40 years of humanitarian service, has officially opened its Qurbani 2026 campaign, calling on British Muslims and donors worldwide to fulfil their sacred obligation while delivering life-changing nourishment to more than 3 Million vulnerable people. With Qurbani donation in the UK starting from just £25, this year's campaign represents both a profound act of worship and a powerful statement of global solidarity.

Qurbani, also known as Udhiyah, is the annual sacrifice of a goat, sheep, cow, or camel performed on the days of Eid al-Adha, commemorating the unwavering devotion of Prophet Ibrahim (AS). According to Islamic tradition, when Prophet Ibrahim (AS) submitted to Allah's command to sacrifice his son Ismail (AS), Allah (SWT) intervened at the last moment and replaced the sacrifice with a ram. In following this tradition today, Muslims across the world reaffirm their submission to Allah and their commitment to sharing blessings with those in need.

Qurbani is a compulsory act of worship for every sane, adult Muslim who possesses wealth at or above the Nisab threshold. In the United Kingdom, where home slaughter is prohibited by law, donating through a trusted charity is the most practical, compliant, and spiritually rewarding way to fulfil this obligation. For millions of families in conflict zones and extreme poverty, however, the importance of Qurbani goes far beyond ritual. For many, the meat they receive from your Qurbani donation is the only fresh meat they will eat all year.

Founded in 1983 and registered as a UK charity in 2007, Al Mustafa Welfare Trust has spent over four decades transforming lives through medical care, education, water wells, orphan sponsorship, emergency relief, and Qurbani distributions. During Eid al-Adha 2025, the charity successfully delivered Qurbani meat to 3.1 million people across 21 countries, one of the largest Qurbani programmes run by any UK Muslim charity.

This Eid al-Adha 2026, Al Mustafa Welfare Trust is building on that legacy with an ambitious target of reaching more than 3.2 million people across 21 countries spanning Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, including communities in Gaza, Yemen, Sudan, Syria, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Somalia, and beyond. Every sacrifice is performed by qualified personnel in full accordance with Sharia, and fresh meat is distributed directly to the most vulnerable families, widows, orphans, the elderly, and those enduring extreme poverty.

Al Mustafa Welfare Trust offers some of the most transparent and affordable Qurbani prices UK 2026 has seen, ensuring that no UK Muslim is priced out of fulfilling their religious duty. Qurbani 2026 donations start from as little as £25 for a cow share in India, a fully valid, Sharia-compliant sacrifice. A sheep or goat Qurbani ranges from £45 in Somalia, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Tanzania, to £55 for a cow share in Pakistan. Full cow Qurbani options include Pakistan at £385 and Gaza at £2,275, for those wishing to directly support Palestinian families during one of the most devastating humanitarian crises of our time.

All Qurbani prices include the cost of the animal, halal slaughter, butchering, transportation, cold storage, and distribution, with no hidden fees. Animals are sourced directly from local farmers, keeping costs fair and supporting local economies. Donors can choose their country of sacrifice or opt for 'Where Most Needed' to allow Al Mustafa Welfare Trust's experienced teams to direct their sacrifice to the greatest area of need.

This year, Al Mustafa Welfare Trust is placing a particular focus on the people of Gaza, where the humanitarian situation demands extraordinary compassion. The charity is inviting donors to give a second, Prophetic Qurbani, reviving the beautiful Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who would perform two Qurbanis every Eid: one for himself and one on behalf of those from his Ummah who could not afford to do so. By giving a Prophetic Qurbani for Gaza or another region of greatest need, donors can multiply both their reward and their impact this Eid al-Adha 2026.

"For every hair of the Qurbani, you receive a reward from Allah (SWT). — Tirmidhi"

Completing your Qurbani donation in the UK with Al Mustafa Welfare Trust takes just a few minutes online. Visit Qurbani 2026 page, select your animal and country, and donate securely. Donations are accepted up until Zohar prayer on the 13th of Dhul Hijjah, Eid al-Adha 2026 is expected to begin on the evening of 26 May 2026 in the UK, subject to moon sighting.

Al Mustafa Welfare Trust operates a 100% Zakat Policy, meaning every penny of Zakat donated goes directly to beneficiaries, with no deductions for administrative costs. With over 40 years of experience, a presence in 21 countries, and an unshakeable commitment to transparency and Sharia compliance, Al Mustafa Welfare Trust remains the trusted choice for Qurbani 2026 in the United Kingdom.

Give your Qurbani 2026 today. Choose your animal. Choose your country. Change a life this Eid al-Adha 2026.

About Al Mustafa Welfare Trust

Al Mustafa Welfare Trust is a UK-registered Muslim charity (Charity No. 1118492), founded in 1983 and registered in the UK in 2007. For over 40 years, the Trust has delivered humanitarian aid across more than 21 countries, including emergency relief, medical care, education, water wells, orphan sponsorship, and annual Qurbani distributions. The charity operates with a 100% Zakat Policy and is committed to full transparency in all its programmes. Headquartered at The Old Pumping Station, Pump Alley, Brentford, TW8 0AP, United Kingdom.

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