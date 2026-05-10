Windy Karigianes Unveils Soulful New Single 'I Saw You'

New Single Release “I Saw You”

Windy Karigianes releases her new single “I Saw You,” a timeless release defined by genre fluidity, classic-inspired production, and a commanding vocal presence

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Windy Karigianes Releases New Single “I Saw You”

Windy Karigianes releases her new single “I Saw You,” a timeless track defined by genre fluidity, classic-inspired production, and a distinctive vocal presence. Written by the iconic Randy Hall, the release continues a long-standing creative collaboration between Windy Karigianes and her longtime producer and co-writer, resulting in another standout moment in their body of work.

Following the success of Windy Karigianes’ previous collaborations with Randy Hall, including “Falling For You” and “A Thousand Miles Away,” both of which achieved No. 1 chart positions in the UK and Canada, “I Saw You” continues this established creative partnership and further refines her signature artistic identity. The release highlights Windy as a distinctive vocalist whose work carries a timeless quality while naturally spanning R&B, soul, jazz, and contemporary pop influences.

“I Saw You” arrives with a cinematic sensibility and refined musical approach, reflecting the ongoing artistic partnership between Windy Karigianes and Randy Hall. Together, they continue to craft music that blends timeless influences with a contemporary edge, creating a sound that is both distinctive and enduring.

With its elegant production and expressive vocal performance, “I Saw You” reinforces Windy Karigianes’ evolving artistic identity and her ability to deliver music that resonates beyond genre boundaries.

Credits:

Artist: Windy Karigianes

Written by: Randy Hall

Produced by: Randy Hall

Website: https://www.windysings.com/

Listen to “I Saw You” now:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/1RWoISo4ybtYtyI4cDzuDR

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/windy-karigianes/376742055

Amazon

https://music.amazon.com/albums/B0GYT639DM?marketplaceId=ATVPDKIKX0DER&musicTerritory=US&ref=dm_sh_AYWW0Vjk5ievCRgVITrP1qUNv&trackAsin=B0GYT1Y9Z6

Youtube

https://youtu.be/gCVDz-WslOw?si=D6UVeHWgjWcDxTqZ



Media Contact

Ranvera Records

Vera Grigorian

(313) 613-9344

vgrigori@sbcglobal.net

I Saw You

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