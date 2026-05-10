Lordhair Kicks Off Crazy Sunday in May with Free Hair Styling on Stock and Custom Orders

Every Sunday in May, Lordhair is offering a free styling service with stock and custom hair system purchases throughout May 2026.

A good haircut is the last step that makes a hair system feel like your own hair. Crazy Sunday is our way of making sure every wearer gets that finish.” — Nathan, CXO at Lordhair

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lordhair , a global supplier of men's hair systems, is running a Crazy Sunday campaign throughout May. Every Sunday this month, customers who purchase a qualifying stock or custom hair system receive a free haircut (outlet, flash sale products, accessories, and maintenance products are excluded).For most men, the hair system itself is only part of the equation. How the hair is cut and styled determines whether it blends naturally with the bio hair or whether it looks like a separate piece sitting on top. A system that arrives unstyled can look noticeably different from the head it was made for, even when the fit and color are correct.A hair system without styling is only half the job. The front needs to taper into the hairline, the sides need to blend with the bio hair, and the length needs to suit one's style. A proper haircut brings all of these together.To use Lordhair's haircut service, customers can choose from preset hairstyles , submit a reference photo, or send specific requirements to support@lordhair.com. The system will arrive ready to wear. Customers who are unsure which hairstyle suits them can use Lordhair's AI try-on tool, uploading a photo to generate a preview of how different styles look on their face.In parallel with Crazy Sunday, Lordhair also runs an add-on program for customers who want to combine purchases. Any order that includes at least one qualifying stock or custom hair system (outlet, flash sale products, accessories, and maintenance products are excluded) unlocks access to the add-on section, where a range of products is available at reduced prices. The add-on items are visible in the cart once the qualifying product is added and cannot be purchased on their own. They are only available while stocks last.Interested customers can find both offers and the full Lordhair hair system collection at https://www.lordhair.com About LordhairFounded in 2006, Lordhair is a premier global manufacturer and online retailer of custom hair systems. With a focus on innovation and exceptional service, Lordhair helps customers worldwide regain confidence through high-quality hair solutions.

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