Supporting Hawai‘i’s Kūpuna: Key Services from the Executive Office on Aging
Posted on: May 8, 2026 | Category: Community
Did you know Hawai‘i offers support services for kūpuna and caregivers? The Hawai‘i Executive Office on Aging (EOA) helps older adults, caregivers, and individuals with disabilities access services that support safe, independent living. Its mission is to help kūpuna remain comfortable in their own homes while staying active and connected to their communities.
Available services may include:
- Personal care and daily living assistance
- Housekeeping and chore services
- Group and home-delivered meal programs
- Case management and resource referrals
- Legal assistance to help protect seniors’ rights
By connecting families with trusted support and community resources, the EOA helps improve quality of life for Hawai‘i’s aging population.
For more information, visit the Executive Office on Aging website.
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