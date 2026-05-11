DEMOCRATS CAN LOCK REPUBLICANS OUT OF DISTRICT 10

Strong turnout on June 2 could send two Democrats to the November ballot and shut the GOP out of one of California's safest Democratic seats.

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With less than a month until California's June 2 primary, the Hamilton for Congress campaign is urging voters in the 10th Congressional District to recognize what it describes as a rare opportunity: under the state's top-two primary system, strong Democratic turnout could send two Democrats to the November general election and shut Republicans off the ballot entirely.California's 10th Congressional District has a Cook Partisan Voter Index of D+18, making it among the most Democratic seats in the state. Four Democrats and three Republicans qualified for the June 2 ballot. Under California's top-two system, the two highest vote-getters, regardless of party, advance to the November runoff, meaning that strong Democratic turnout could produce an all-Democratic general election."This is a moment that demands turnout, not complacency," said Josh Hamilton, one of four Democrats on the ballot. "If Democrats show up on June 2, we can send two Democrats to November and make sure a district this blue stays in Democratic hands."The 10th District covers much of the East Bay, including Walnut Creek, Concord, Pittsburg, and Antioch. The current district lines reflect the redistricting plan approved by California voters under Proposition 50 in November 2025, which strengthened Democratic numbers across several of the state's congressional districts.The Hamilton campaign is encouraging supporters to vote early and return their mail ballots promptly. Ballots have been mailed to all active registered voters and can be returned by mail, dropped at official ballot boxes, or cast in person through Election Day.###

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