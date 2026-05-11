'El Día Que Me Quieras: El Viaje de Gardel' Selected for Cannes International Film Week 2026

Official key art for El día que me quieras: El Viaje de Gardel, a Cannes International Film Week selection inspired by the life, music, and enduring legacy of Carlos Gardel. A quiet moment from El día que me quieras: El Viaje de Gardel, capturing the personal and artistic journey behind one of tango’s most iconic voices. A performance scene from El día que me quieras: El Viaje de Gardel, evoking the international acclaim and cultural impact of Carlos Gardel’s music.

The completed animated short, produced by the Universidad de Buenos Aires, reimagines the legacy of Carlos Gardel through music, and AI-assisted animation.

This project preserves and reinterprets an important cultural legacy through contemporary storytelling tools and emerging animation workflows” — Raúl Peyret

CANNES, FRANCE, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accerts Productions announces that El día que me quieras : El Viaje de Gardel (English title: The Day You Love Me: The Journey of Gardel), a completed 30-minute animated short film inspired by the life and legacy of Carlos Gardel, has been officially selected for the 2026 Cannes International Film Week.Produced by the Universidad de Buenos Aires, the film combines dramatic storytelling, music, and AI-assisted animation techniques to introduce one of tango’s most iconic cultural figures to contemporary international audiences.Blending historical narrative with a stylized visual approach inspired by stop-motion animation, El Día Que Me Quieras: El Viaje de Gardel explores Gardel’s emotional and artistic journey while celebrating the enduring global influence of tango, Argentine cultural heritage, and the power of music to carry memory across generations.The film arrives at a moment when culturally specific stories are increasingly reaching global audiences through innovative visual formats. With its musical identity, family-accessible subject matter, educational value, and concise runtime, the project is well positioned for cultural institutions, academic programs, museums, public television, specialty platforms, broadcasters, and airline entertainment programming.“This project preserves and reinterprets an important cultural legacy through contemporary storytelling tools and emerging animation workflows,” said Raúl Peyret of Accerts Productions. “Carlos Gardel remains one of the defining voices of tango, and this film offers a way for new audiences to encounter his story through emotion, music, and image.”Accerts Productions is currently engaging with distributors, cultural partners, educational organizations, broadcasters, and international buyers during the Marché du Film in Cannes to explore licensing, exhibition, and distribution opportunities for the project.Screeners, press materials, and partnership information are available to qualified industry partners upon request

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