New 'THE GHOST IN THE SHELL' TV Series Sets July 7 Premiere Date; 3rd Trailer and Key Visual Unveiled

The all-new TV series unveils its official website, latest trailer, and story details featuring Section 9 taking on the mysterious Puppet Master.

TOKYO, JAPAN, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world of cyberpunk is about to be redefined once again. Today, it was officially announced that the highly anticipated all-new TV anime series, THE GHOST IN THE SHELL , is scheduled to premiere in Japan on July 7, 2026. Release dates and distribution details for other regions will be announced at a later date.Produced by the world-renowned animation studio Science SARU (Inu-Oh, The Colors Within, DAN DA DAN), this new chapter marks a monumental return for the franchise originally created by Shirow Masamune in 1989.Alongside the premiere date, the production has launched its official website and released the third key visual and promotional video, offering a first glimpse at the high-stakes drama and relentless action awaiting fans.A New Era of Section 9The year is 2029. In near-future Japan, networks and micromachine technology have advanced dramatically. Motoko Kusanagi, a full-body cyborg, leads Public Security Section 9—an offensive unit known as the “Shell Squad,” formed to stop threats before they escalate. While investigating high-level cybercrimes, the team encounters a phantom: an unidentified hacker known as the “Puppet Master.”The newly released third promotional video features cutting-edge animation that showcases the tactical brilliance of Section 9 and the looming psychological mystery of their latest adversary. The third key visual, newly illustrated by Nao Naito—who serves as Executive Animation Director for the series alongside Shuhei Handa—brings together the iconic members of "Shell Squad" and their AI “think tanks”, Fuchikoma.Visionary Creative TeamThe series boasts a stellar lineup of creative talent dedicated to bringing this Cyberpunk masterpiece to a modern audience:Based on the manga “The Ghost in the Shell ” by Shirow Masamune originally serialized in YOUNG MAGAZINE published by KODANSHA Ltd.Director: MokochanScript: EnJoe TohCharacter Design ＆ Executive Animation Director: Shuhei HandaArt Direcotor: Emi KatanosakaArt Supervisor: Osamu MasuyamaColor Design: Satoshi HashimotoCompositing Director: Hikari ItohEditor: Kiyoshi HiroseSound Director: Yuji TangeSound Effect: Shota YasoSound Mix: Hiroaki OtaMusic Director ＆ Music: Taisei IwasakiMusic: Ryo Konishi・YUKI KANESAKAMusic Production: FlyingDogAnimation Production: Science SARUProduced by THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEETitle Logo Designed by Hajime SorayamaGlobal Anticipation and Official CommentsThe series has already garnered significant international attention, recently receiving a special invitation to the “Special Events” program at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2026. This selection underscores the global expectations for Science SARU’s innovative take on the franchise.In celebration of the news, the main creative staff have shared their thoughts:[Director: Mokochan]Ever since I first encountered the original manga in high school, The Ghost in the Shell has been my creative touchstone. This work began with the manga by Shirow-sensei and has evolved through the shared time and passion of countless creators and fans.Producing a new anime within such a legendary history brought immense pressure, but our entire staff has poured their heart and soul into making it a piece that as many people as possible can enjoy.To the fans of the original manga, the fans of the previous anime, and the new fans of the future, it is my sincere hope that this work resonates with each of you in its own unique way.[Script: EnJoe Toh]The works of Shirow Masamune possess a profound mystery; their form seems to shift depending on the era in which they are read. In a sense, they act as a mirror, reflecting the reader's own knowledge. As our collective understanding of humanity evolves, so too does our interpretation of his work. This inherent power remains undiminished, even well into the 21st century.I wish I could go back and tell my middle-school self, who struggled to grasp what was being depicted in Shirow’s worlds, exactly what to research. Yet, I cannot say that I, as I am now, fully comprehend it either; there is always a lingering sense of dissonance in the image reflected in that mirror.It is a sensation akin to the unease one feels when confronting nature itself. Perhaps it is a slight crack or a distortion in the glass that serves as the key to a new interpretation, allowing a fresh form to emerge.[Character Design ＆ Executive Animation Director: Shuhei Handa]Ever since the 1995 feature film, The Ghost in the Shell has been adapted into anime numerous times, earning the enduring love of fans over the years. I myself am one of those who was captivated by it. It would make me incredibly happy if this brand new Ghost in the Shell could be cherished for the next ten, twenty, or thirty years, just like the masterpieces that came before it.With that sentiment in mind, I am supporting this new series from a visual perspective. I never dreamed that I would one day participate in the production of The Ghost in the Shell, but seeing this as a stroke of 'connection' (En), I have chosen to ""fuse"" with this world. I am deeply grateful to those who gave me this opportunity.I hope that long-time fans and those who have never heard of The Ghost in the Shell alike will enjoy the show. Please look forward to it, we hope it exceeds your expectations.Fans are encouraged to visit the newly launched official website and follow the series on social media for the latest updates.For more information, please visit:Official Website: https://www.theghostintheshell-anime.jp/ Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thegits_anime Official X (Twitter): https://x.com/thegits_animeEN

THE GHOST IN THE SHELL | Trailer | July 7, 2026

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