Double AA Corporation Named the Top Petroleum Product Company for 2026

Award Recognizes Double AA’s leadership in bulk fuel delivery, fleet fueling services, and wholesale fuel supply across California and Nevada

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Double AA Corporation proudly announces its recognition by Energy Business Review as the Top Petroleum Product Company for 2026, honoring the company’s leadership as a premier California fuel distributor and trusted wholesale fuel supplier serving California and Nevada for more than 25 years.This prestigious award highlights Double AA Corporation’s continued excellence in petroleum distribution, bulk fuel delivery, fleet fueling services, and customer-focused fuel solutions across California’s highly competitive petroleum industry. As one of the region’s most dependable petroleum providers, Double AA has built its reputation on reliability, operational excellence, and long-term customer partnerships.Energy Business Review is a respected print and digital publication serving the global energy ecosystem, covering oil and gas, utilities, renewable energy, and energy technology sectors. Known for its executive insights, research-driven editorial coverage, and industry recognition programs, the publication identifies top-performing companies and leaders shaping the future of energy innovation and operational excellence.Double AA’s recognition comes at a time when demand for dependable bulk fuel delivery and fleet fueling services continues to rise across California. The company provides 24/7/365 dispatch, dedicated account support, mobile fuel delivery, and on-site fueling solutions for fleet managers, construction companies, agricultural operations, and independent gas station owners throughout California and Nevada. Double AA’s ability to deliver a consistent petroleum supply with speed and flexibility has made it a preferred fuel partner for businesses that depend on operational reliability."We are glad to announce Double AA Corporation as the Top Petroleum Product Company 2026,” said Jade McDonald, Managing Editor, Energy Business Review. "Double AA Corporation has earned this recognition for its ability to seamlessly integrate retail, wholesale, and supply operations, its strong partnerships with leading fuel providers, and its consistent reliability in delivering fuel solutions across a complex and demanding market landscape."Founded in 1999, Double AA Corporation has grown into one of California and Nevada’s most trusted petroleum distributors, operating more than 20 fueling stations across the region. Its portfolio includes branded partnerships with 76 and Valero, as well as its proprietary DoubleTime convenience store network. In addition to branded fuel distribution, the company also supports wholesale fuel supply, gas station branding, station imaging, and commercial fuel programs for businesses seeking both branded and unbranded fuel solutions.Double AA also continues to expand its renewable fuels division, helping customers meet California’s evolving environmental standards through BioDiesel, Renewable Diesel, E-85, and low-carbon fuel strategies aligned with LCFS requirements. This positions the company as both a trusted traditional petroleum provider and a forward-looking renewable fuel supplier prepared for the future of California energy.The recognition from Energy Business Review reinforces Double AA’s role as a leading petroleum supplier and highlights its continued investment in innovation, fuel reliability, and long-term customer success across the region.About Double AA CorporationDouble AA Corporation is a premier California fuel distributor and wholesale fuel supplier serving California and Nevada for over 25 years. Founded by Wisfe Aish, who brings more than 35 years of petroleum industry experience, Double AA operates a statewide network of 20+ fueling stations—including branded stations with 76 and Valero and proprietary DoubleTime convenience stores—while providing bulk fuel delivery, fleet fueling services, renewable fuels, and gas station branding solutions to commercial clients across the region.About Energy Business ReviewEnergy Business Review is a leading print and digital publication covering the global energy industry, including oil and gas, utilities, renewable energy, and energy technology. Through expert editorial analysis, executive interviews, and industry recognition programs, the publication spotlights companies and leaders driving innovation and operational excellence across the energy sector.

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