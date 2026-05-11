Google AI and ChatGPT Disagree on Australia's Top Insurance Brand 65.5% of the Time, New Somantra Research Finds.

Somantra, an AI Search brand mindshare monitoring platform, research tracked 18 insurance brands across more than 34,000 AI search conversations.

Brands are entering a new era where AI search engines are becoming advisory systems, not just retrieval systems.” — Arun Prasad, Founder, Somantra

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Somantra , an AI Search brand mindshare monitoring platform, today released a new AI Search Visibility Report analysing how Australian insurance brands appear across AI search platforms including ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews. The research tracked 18 insurance brands across more than 34,000 real consumer AI search conversations to understand which brands AI engines recommend.The findings reveal a rapidly emerging competitive landscape where AI search engines are shaping consumer brand consideration differently from traditional SEO.According to the report, NRMA leads total AI search visibility with 12,522 mentions, followed closely by Allianz at 12,477 and AAMI at 11,878 mentions. Budget Direct ranked fourth with 9,765 mentions.However, the study found that success on Google AI Overviews does not automatically translate into visibility on ChatGPT.“Brands are entering a new era where AI search engines are becoming advisory systems, not just retrieval systems,” said Arun Prasad, Founder of Somantra. “The winners in AI search are not necessarily the brands dominating traditional SEO. AI models evaluate authority, trust, and relevance differently.”One of the report’s most significant findings showed that Google AI Overviews and ChatGPT agree on the top recommended insurance brand only 34.5% of the time. In nearly two out of three overlapping conversations, the two platforms selected different brands as the number one recommendation.The analysis also uncovered substantial platform-specific visibility gaps:• Budget Direct receives approximately three times more mentions on Google AI Overviews than ChatGPT• Bingle was the only major brand found to be more visible on ChatGPT than Google• Brands including Ozicare, ING, Qantas Insurance, and Coles Insurance were found to have minimal ChatGPT visibility despite existing SEO presenceThe research also identified how AI systems are concentrating consumer attention around a small number of dominant brands. On ChatGPT, just four brands NRMA, Allianz, AAMI, and RACV account for 50% of all insurance mentions. In Google AI Overview, the four brands that make up 50% of mentions include Allianz, AAMI, NRMA, BudgetDirect.In addition to brand visibility, the report analysed the sources AI engines trust when generating insurance recommendations. Canstar emerged as the most cited source overall, while Reddit ranked as ChatGPT’s third most trusted source for insurance advice ahead of many traditional publisher and comparison websites.“This is a major shift in digital marketing,” Arun added. “The old game was about ranking your website on Google. The new game is about influencing the sources AI models trust, learn from, and cite inside conversational experiences.”The report also found that 84.1% of detailed insurance questions asked on ChatGPT resulted in zero brand mentions, representing what Somantra describes as a major untapped opportunity for insurers. The company believes these “brandless AI responses” represent the next frontier for Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO).Examples included high-intent queries such as:• “How to claim pet insurance for overseas pets”• “What car insurance discounts are available for new cars”• “How to insure a motorcycle with a history of accidents”The audit further revealed large differences between insurance verticals:• Car insurance generated 27,353 total AI mentions• Home insurance generated 21,746 mentions• Motorcycle insurance generated 14,528 mentions• Pet and life insurance remained significantly underserved categoriesSomantra says these underserved verticals may present the strongest opportunity for brands seeking to establish early AI search dominance.The research concludes that AI search is evolving into a “multi-turn conversational funnel” where brand consideration develops dynamically during conversations rather than through static search rankings.To learn more visit https://somantra.ai ###For more information about Somantra, contact the company hereMedia ContactArun PrasadPhone: +61-2-8664-1023Email: arun@somantra.aiSomantra Pty Ltd.34 Glasshouse Road, NSW 2155, Australia

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