AMERICAN SWISS FOUNDATION HOSTED AN ASF ALUMNI EVENT: SUCCSSFUL STORIES AT LINDT & SPRÜNGLI

Pictured from left: Andy Hutchinson and Alex Pieper Pictured from left: Alex Pieper and Ernst Tanner Lindt & Sprüngli

KILCHBERG, ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, May 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Swiss Foundation (ASF) hosted an ASF Alumni Event: Successful Stories at Lindt & Sprüngli on April 30th with Ernst Tanner, former CEO and current Executive Chair of Lindt & Sprüngli, Vice Chairman of the Board at Swatch Group, with more than 25 years of global leadership experience at Johnson & Johnson.The event was hosted by Alexander Pieper (Young Leader 2023), ASF board member and co-chair of the ASF Alumni Committee, and Deepak Mohan (Young Leader 2022), member of the ASF Alumni Committee. The program featured the visit of the museum, a fireside chat followed by highlights from the Lindt Home of ChocolateAttendees included four members of the ASF Board of Directors, two members of the U.S. and Swiss Advisory Councils, and five members of the Alumni Committee.“I am proud of the leadership of our Alumni Committee Co-Chairs, Alex Pieper and Andy Hutchinson, whose commitment continues to strengthen the American Swiss Foundation’s alumni community and deepen engagement across the United States and Switzerland. We are also grateful to Lindt & Sprüngli for welcoming us and for exemplifying the strength of Swiss innovation,” said Markus U. Diethelm, Co-Chair of the American Swiss Foundation and Chair of the ASF Swiss Advisory Council.“This event exemplifies the Swiss and American commitment to carrying out the mission of the American Swiss Foundation: to connect and engage Swiss and American leaders through inspirational programs to strengthen our shared values. Many thanks to my Swiss colleagues, Sprungli, Co-chair Alex Pieper and the Alumni Committee for making this event possible in a time when we need to bring our two nations even closer together.” said Andrew F. Hutchinson, ASF Board Member and Co-Chair of the Alumni Committee.The discussion covered his professional background, including his early experience at Johnson & Johnson and the strong growth journey of Lindt & Sprüngli. He reflected on more than 20 years as CEO and shared key learnings from leading a global premium brand over a long period. A central theme was the contrast between American and Swiss corporate cultures, particularly in leadership style, decision making, and speed. He also highlighted the strategic importance of the United States and the global market for Lindt & Sprüngli, both as growth drivers and as key pillars of the company’s long-term success.***About the American Swiss FoundationFounded in 1945 in response to World War II, the Foundation’s mission is to connect and engage Swiss and American leaders. Towards the end of the 20th century, two former U.S. Ambassadors to Switzerland, Shelby Cullom Davis and Faith Whittlesey, ushered in a new era for the small organization. They ultimately transformed the Foundation from an organization that was primarily social to one that focused on nurturing and investing in the next generation of leaders in both countries.In 1975, Ambassador Davis assumed an active leadership role with the Foundation. He served as chairman and president until 1989, and as honorary chairman until his passing in 1994. In 1989, Ambassador Whittlesey became chairman and president of the Foundation and launched the organization’s flagship program, the Young Leaders Conference.Today, Alumni of the past 35 conferences now number more than 1,800 leaders who shape the futures of the two countries, including members of U.S. Congress and Swiss parliamentarians, entrepreneurs and business executives, media professionals, and public policy experts.

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