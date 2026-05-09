Burlison Announces Roundtable on Reducing the National Debt by Tackling Waste, Fraud, and Abuse

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs Chairman Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) today announced a roundtable on “Reducing America’s National Debt: Rooting Out Federal Waste, Fraud, and Overregulation.” During the roundtable, members will survey how America’s historically high and continuously growing national debt threatens the country’s economic future, national security, and the affordability of daily life. Members will also explore actions the House Oversight Committee can add to measures it already has taken this term to help shrink the national debt through the reduction of waste, fraud, and abuse in federal programs and excessive federal regulation.

“Americans across the U.S. are concerned about the ever-increasing national debt looming over our country’s head that threatens to upend American economic prosperity and affordability. A key step towards shrinking the national debt is to put a stop to the waste, fraud, and abuse that plague federal government programs. I look forward to hearing from participants the unique ways in which the House Oversight Committee can tackle government waste and overregulation to help shrink the national debt and spur economic growth,” said Subcommittee Chairman Burlison.

WHAT: “Reducing America’s National Debt: Rooting Out Federal Waste, Fraud, and Overregulation”

DATE: Thursday, May 14, 2026

TIME: 2:00 p.m. ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

PARTICIPANTS:

Dr. William W. Beach – Executive Director, The Fiscal Lab on Capitol Hill

Dr. Joshua D. Rauh – Chairman, Fiscal Policy Initiative, Hoover Institution

Dr. Douglas Holtz-Eakin – President, American Action Forum, and former Director of the Congressional Budget Office

WATCH: This roundtable is open to the public and will be livestreamed here.