Office of the Governor — News Release — State Expands Access To Kona Low Storm Disaster Assistance

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI



JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

STATE EXPANDS ACCESS TO KONA LOW STORM DISASTER ASSISTANCE

FEMA, SBA to Assist Impacted Residents in Kīhei, Hāna, Kaunakakai, as Key Deadlines Approach

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 8, 2026

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green’s Hawaiʻi Office of Recovery and Resiliency (HIORR), along with other state, federal and county partners, will expand direct, in-person assistance for Kona Low storm recovery within Maui County.

Anyone directly impacted by the recent Kona Low weather events and in need of support may be eligible for the Kona Low Disaster Case Management Program (DCMP). HIORR is closely coordinating with all the counties and local partners to ensure a cohesive and trauma-informed disaster response.

The Kona Low DCMP is funded collaboratively by the state, counties and the Hawai‘i Community Foundation for 90 days and will provide up to 40 dedicated case managers to support those in need.

Residents may sign up for the Kona Low DCMP by calling Aloha United Way 211, by visiting ready.hawaii.gov, or by emailing [email protected] to get started.

Residents and business owners who suffered property damage or need financial help stemming from the March Kona Low storms, can also visit the locations below and receive personalized assistance from: HIORR, the County of Maui Office of Recovery, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and case managers.

Attendees can ask questions, receive guidance and apply on-site for FEMA Individual Assistance (IA) and SBA Disaster Loans.

The expanded service center locations, dates and times are:

Mitchell Pauʻole Community Center, 90 ‘Ainoa St., Kaunakakai; Monday, May 11, and Tuesday, May 12, 2026, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Kilohana Community Center, 334-A1 Kamehameha Highway, Kaunakakai; Monday, May 11, and Tuesday, May 12, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Helene Hall, 174 Keawa Place, Hāna; Monday, May 11, and Tuesday, May 12, 2026, 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Kīhei Community Center, 303 E. Līpoa St.; Monday, May 11, 2026, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

These expanded recovery centers are in addition to previously announced centers at the Kākoʻo Maui Resource Center in Kahului, Lahaina Resource Center and South Maui Community Park Gym. Locations, dates and times may be adjusted, based on community need. To view center hours and for more information on storm recovery, visit www.mauirecovers.org/konastorm.

Residents and business owners are reminded of upcoming application deadlines:

May 14, 2026 — Deadline to apply for FEMA Serious Needs Assistance (one-time payment of $790)

June 14, 2026 – Final deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance and SBA physical disaster loans

If applying for FEMA IA on-site, residents are asked to prepare for an appointment that may take 45 minutes to one hour.

Those applying on-site should bring:

Government-issued photo ID

Social Security number

Address of the damaged property

Description of damage and losses, with photos if available

Names of all household members at the time of the disaster

Household income information

Insurance information and claim status (if applicable)

Banking information for direct deposit (if available)

Documents to verify occupancy or ownership (utility bill, lease, deed, etc.)

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