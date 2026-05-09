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Prime Minister Carney meets with President of Guyana Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali

CANADA, August 5 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the President of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, in Toronto, Ontario.

The leaders emphasised the strong ties between Canada and Guyana, strengthened by over 100,000 Canadians of Guyanese ancestry. Guyana is one of Canada’s largest trading partners among the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The leaders discussed Canada’s role as a reliable trade and investment partner, and opportunities to increase Canadian investment in Guyana in a range of sectors, including energy, technology, agriculture, and mining.

Prime Minister Carney conveyed his best wishes for the Canada-Guyana Chamber of Commerce’s Business Forum taking place in Toronto this week, celebrating 60 years of Guyana’s independence and diplomatic ties with Canada. The Prime Minister looks forward to visiting Guyana in the future.

The Prime Minister and the President agreed to remain in close contact.

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Prime Minister Carney meets with President of Guyana Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali

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